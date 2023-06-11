Look: The Week in Pictures for June 5-11, 2023

Graduations and prep state championships come to a close in this edition of The Week in Pictures for June 5-11, 2023.
Seven-year-old Levi Marhoefer, of Mundelein rides one of the new and improved carousel horses Friday, June 2, 2023 at Lamb's Farm Farmyard in Green Oaks.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Oak Park-River Forest first baseman Anna Topel, left, and catcher Tyler Brock collide as they chase down a Lake Park foul ball during Monday's IHSA Class 4A supersectional softball game in St. Charles. Topel caught the ball and kept it in her mitt following the collision for the out.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Crews cut the grass Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Poynor Park in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Jack Anderson sets the ball in front of Glenbrook South's Jaki Erdene during the state quarterfinal match at Hoffman Estates High School Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Kosuke Sakamoto tries to return to first base after attempting to advance on a hit and run situation in the seventh inning against New Trier in a Class 4A baseball supersectional game at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg on Monday, June 5, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Former Chicago Cub All-Star pitcher Kerry Wood watches his son, Justin, warm up for New Trier before the Class 4A baseball supersectional game against Stevenson at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg on Monday, June 5, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Beverly Sowa, 6, laughs as she lifts the dropped hat as far as she can back to stilt walker Jason Kollum, of Niles, at the Arlington Heights Park District's annual Picnic in the Park at North School Park in Arlington Heights on Friday, June 9, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Rogue's Corner, a new steampunk-themed pizza and sandwich restaurant, will open Tuesday in the space previously occupied by Red Poppy Bistro by the same owners, the husband and wife team of Matthew Habib and Jennifer Polit.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central players celebrate after defeating Effingham 9-1 during the Class 3A state baseball semifinal in Joliet Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Nazareth players celebrate their 7-2 victory over Grayslake Central during the Class 3A state championship baseball game in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Luke Mudd holds the Rams' second place trophy following the Class 3A state championship baseball game in Joliet Saturday. Nazareth won the game 7-2.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
York's Jack Rozmus holds the Dukes' fourth-place trophy following the Class 4A state third-place baseball game in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
New Trier's Quentin Erickson celebrates with this teammates after the Trevians finished third after defeating York 9-4 during the Class 4A state third-place baseball game in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer