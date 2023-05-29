Look: The Illinois high school boys track and field championships

The Illinois high school boys track and field season ended with the championship competition at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Burlington Central's Nolan Milas runs in the Class 2A 100-meter dash final at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville Neuqua Valley's Jake Lansdowne takes the stick from Tyree Muhammad in the Class 3A 400-meter relay at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Huntley's McHale Hood in the Class 3A high jump at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Glenbrook South's Ryan Schaefer wins the Class 3A 300-meter hurdles as chaos reigns behind him at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Kaneland's Brayden Farmer sets his grip in the Class 2A pole vault final at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Buffalo Grove's Mario Torres battles the pack in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Schaumburg's Esad Sengun in the Class 3A pole vault at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Lake Villa Lakes's Payton Whitehead in the 800-meter run at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Downers Grove South's Carter Smott runs the 3,200-meter run at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Glenbrook South's Ryan Schaefer places second in the Class 3A long jump at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Maple Park Kaneland's Fredrick Hassan in the Class 2A high jump at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Lakes' Paul Migas in the Class 2A pole vault at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Grayslake Brannon Duffin wins the 100-meter wheelchair race at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Batavia's Quintin Lowe in the Class 3A 800-meter run at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Wauconda's Kosta Zografos finished third in the Class 3A high jump at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Arlington Heights Hersey's Zach Frayder runs his leg of the 3,200-meter relay at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Grayslake Central's Sean Mullen clears the bar in the Class 3A pole vault at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Hoffman Estates Conant's Vijay Krishnamoorthi leads the pack near the halfway point of the Class 3A 3,200-meter run at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Prospect's Dominik Balenda starts the Class 3A 400-meter run at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Aurora Central Catholic's Daniel Eberle in the Class 2A pole vault at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Nicholas Sidowski of Downers Grove South runs his leg of the 3,200-meter relay at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Lincolnshire Stevenson's Marcus Caselberry leads Naperville Neuqua Valley's Jake Lansdowne in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Elgin Harvest Christian Academy's Daniel Winkelman runs in the 3,200-meter relay at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Prospect's John Peterson runs his leg of the 3,200-meter relay at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Aurora Waubonsie Valley's Brody Squires in the Class 3A long jump at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Glenbard South's Ryan Schaefer in the Class 3A high jump at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Gurnee Warren's Caleb Levy in the Class 3A 800-meter run at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Downers Grove North's Caden Weber in the Class 3A 3,200-meter relay at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Naperville Neuqua Valley's James Ammenhauser in the Class 3A long jump at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Kaneland's David Valkanov is followed by teammate Ryan Spence as they cross the finish line in the Class 2A 3,200-meter run at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
St. Charles East's Mitch Garcia gets caught behind the pack in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Barrington's Joe Bregenzer gets caught behind the pack in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
