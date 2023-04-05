Slated candidates win the day in Glenview, Northbrook

Voters favored slated candidates for school boards in Glenview and Northbrook in Tuesday's consolidated election.

Unofficial results show, slated candidates in both Northbrook/Glenview District 30 and Glenview District 34 appeared headed for solid victories.

The trio of board candidates in Glenbrook High School District 225, who ran jointly and earned endorsements from the Glenbrook Education Foundation and others, likewise were ahead.

With all precincts reporting, pediatric nurse and first-time candidate Sandra Muhlenbeck led the field in District 225 with 4,941 votes, 27.6% of the vote total. Incumbent board members Sidney "Skip" Shein, a former District 225 board president, followed with 4,676 votes and Marcelo Sztainberg had 4,420 votes. Challengers Jim Geldermann earned 1,963 votes and Paul Kelly had 1,895 votes, unofficial totals show.

With all precincts reporting, District 30 School Board Caucus candidates Pamela Manicioto, incumbent board member Ammar Rizki and Patrick Wang each appeared to have secured board seats. Wang led the field with 742 votes in a precinct that drew 10.7% voter turnout, unofficial results show.

Also, Zivit Blonder, an incumbent who decided to run for reelection after the slating process had been completed, appeared to earn another term in District 30. She captured 657 votes.

Kevin Glowacz placed fifth in the race for four board seats with 317 votes, unofficial results show.

The trend was similar in Glenview District 34. With all precincts reporting, the four candidates slated by the District 34 Caucus seemed headed for the board.

Board President Scott Nelson led with 2,549 votes, and Julie Moon, Alex Kamilewicz and Vasilios Soupos all collected at least 2,348 votes. The fifth candidate, Jennifer Patel, trailed with 1,004 votes, unofficial results show.

In the uncontested race for Glenview village board seats, incumbents Jim Bland and Mary Cooper, and former District 34 board member Katie Jones each were voted in to 4-year terms.

Bland had been appointed by Village President Mike Jenny in 2021. Citizens for Glenview did not slate Trustee Chuck Gitles, who did not seek an independent campaign.

Similarly, incumbent Northbrook trustees Bob Israel, Johannah Hebl and Heather Ross ran uncontested and will return to the board.