District 31 fills board vacancy; Maple School approves new assistant principal

Darrin Stern, former president of the West Northfield District 31 Education Foundation, has been selected as an interim member of the District 31 school board.

Stern was selected to fill the board vacancy left by Meredith Estes, who resigned her seat Feb. 27. He will be sworn in on April 27 and serve through April 2025.

District 31 serves Winkelman Elementary School in Glenview; and Field Middle School in Northbrook.

Stern, who has two daughters at Field Middle School, founded the nonprofit Chicago Clean Energy Alliance in 2009 and served as its president from 2011-13. He joined the District 31 Education Foundation in 2016 and served as its president in 2017.

During his time with the foundation he helped raise money to fund improvements for school outdoor play areas and for maker spaces, and helped the foundation reinstitute direct teacher grants, the district said.

In Northbrook/Glenview District 30, the school board approved Angela Jaeger as the new assistant principal at Maple School, the junior high building in Northbrook. She'll start Aug. 1.

Jaeger will succeed Betty Holzkopf, who will retire after this school year, her ninth as assistant principal at Maple and 32nd year in education, District 30 said.

Jaeger, the district's choice from among 72 initial candidates, comes to Maple School from Bennett Day School, a K-12 private school in Chicago.

She has a master's degree in English literature from the University of Chicago and another master's in education leadership from Concordia. Jaeger has served as Bennett's English Department chair and as an upper-school English teacher.

Her 15 years of educational experience includes teaching at an American School in Japan and as chair of the DEI Advocacy Team at Bennett.