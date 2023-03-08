District 31 seeks interim board member

West Northfield District 31 is seeking to fill a vacancy on its school board due to the resignation of former member Meredith Estes on Feb. 27.

An interim replacement will serve until new board members are seated after the 2025 election.

Interested candidates must deliver applications to District 31 school board President Allison Slade by 4 p.m. Friday.

Candidates must by at least 18 years old, a resident of Illinois and the district for at least a year, and a registered voter. Reasons for ineligibility include holding an incompatible office and certain types of state or federal employment, and being a child sex offender.

An application must include the candidate's full name and contact information, including home address, phone number and email address; a resume; and a letter explaining why they'd want to serve on the board, pertinent skills, and relevant community or nonprofit experience.

Applications must be sent to West Northfield District 31, 3131 Techny Road, Northfield. Interviews with qualified applicants will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the District 31 board room.