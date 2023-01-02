LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 2023.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Pat Bedolla, manager of Carnicerias Jimenez in Wheeling talks to one of the police officers Thursday, December 29, 2022 that partnered with the local grocer host an "Arrest Hunger" food drive. The Carnicerias Jimenez chain of grocery stores have been operating in the Chicagoland region for over 47 years and their location at 550 West Dundee road has assisted in collecting food donations over the holiday season for the past several. The collected donations will be used to restock the shelves of the Wheeling Township food pantry which serves residents of Wheeling Township covering much of the Villages of Wheeling, Buffalo Grove, Arlington Heights, Prospect Heights, Mount Prospect and Northbrook.