LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 2023.

It was a long year but a short last seven days and it's in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 2023.
Children catch balloons as they drop during the Noon Year's celebration at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jesus Rodriguez, 6, enthusiastically rings in the "new year" during a New Year's Eve party for kids at the Geneva Library Friday. The kids did a 10-second countdown to noon, followed by a balloon drop.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comA piece of confetti lands on the nose of Cruz Hammo, 3, of Rolling Meadows while he dances with is mom, Faby, during a New Year's celebration at Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview Saturday.
Stevenson's Emory Klatt (35) fouls Naperville Central's Trinity Jones (10) on a rebound during the opening round of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th Annual Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament Monday December 26, 2022 in Carpentersville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Smiling faces and outstretched arms await fallings balloon during a New Year's Eve party for kids at the Geneva Library Friday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg's Madi Dolecki steals the ball from Hinsdale Central's Luella Sheehan at the Wheaton North girls basketball tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Waubonsie Valley's Khaliah Reid recovers a loose ball in front of Wheaton North's Eden Pearson at the Wheaton North girls basketball tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Author Kevin O'Connor signs his book "Two Floors Above Grief: A Memoir of Two Families in the Unique Place We Called Home" Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Elgin History Museum in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Anna Rosenberger tries to grab a rebound while going against West Aurora's makenzie Neary-Smith during Tuesday's game at the Wheaton North Holiday Classic.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Gina Davorija, right defends a shot by West Aurora's Aspen Weeks during Tuesday's game at the Wheaton North Holiday Classic.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Cassidy Serpe (3) wrestles Buffalo Grove's Abby Thiessen (1) for the ball during the opening round of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th Annual Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament Monday, December 26, 2022 in Carpentersville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Luke Kinkade runs into Deerfield's Jacob Cohn in the Wheeling boys basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
After falling over Fremd's Samuel Hirsch, Prospect's Charlie Gilmer is able to regain control and pass the ball to teammate Frankie Poshnjari, right, in the Wheeling boys basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
An eagles sits in a tree at the Carpentersville Dam Monday, December 26, 2022 at Fox River Shores Forest Preserve in Carpentersville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pat Bedolla, manager of Carnicerias Jimenez in Wheeling talks to one of the police officers Thursday, December 29, 2022 that partnered with the local grocer host an "Arrest Hunger" food drive. The Carnicerias Jimenez chain of grocery stores have been operating in the Chicagoland region for over 47 years and their location at 550 West Dundee road has assisted in collecting food donations over the holiday season for the past several. The collected donations will be used to restock the shelves of the Wheeling Township food pantry which serves residents of Wheeling Township covering much of the Villages of Wheeling, Buffalo Grove, Arlington Heights, Prospect Heights, Mount Prospect and Northbrook.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Coco Urlacher stretches to keep Benet's Lenee Beaumont from getting a rebound in the semifinal game of the Morton College girls basketball tournament in Cicero on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Cameron Christie elbows Lyon's Matthew DeSimone in the throat as he drives past in the Jack Tosh boys basketball tournament at York High School in Elmhurst on Friday, December 30, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Will Buchert, left, makes a move to the basket against Glenbrook North's Owen Giannoulias during the championship game of the Wheeling Hardwood Classic boys basketball tournament Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A rusty staircase leads up to the top of grain bins at the former Foulds Macaroni Factory on E Church and Second streets just east of Libertyville's historical downtown,
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer