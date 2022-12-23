Our favorite Through the Film Magnifier images of 2022
Take a look the best photos we featured in 2022 from our "Through the Film Magnifier" project.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 62,735, Charles Cherney photo: Dancing country style is the key attraction a the Country Music Inn in Prairieview in April of 1982. Here, Jeff Kaletatta and Lisa Schilling demonstrate the heel-toe polka.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 62,735, Charles Cherney photo: Beer drinking, toe-tapping music and friendly folk are the ingredients that keep patrons of the Country Music Inn in Prairieview like Jeff Kaletatta, left, and George Pappas returning to the venue in April of 1982.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 43,846, Dave Tonge photo: The Canadian rock band Runs visited Hersey High School in Arlington Heights in June of 1977. The band did not perform, but they did answer questions from the students.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 47,579, Barry Jarvinen photo: Elizabeth Taylor and Sharon Sharp of Arlington Heights greet a well-wisher at a Republican Fundraiser in Chicago kicking off Sharps's campaign for Secretary of State in June of 1978.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 44,370, Anne Cusack photo: Comedic actor Marty Feldman during an interview about his new movie "The Last Remake of Beau Geste," in Chicago in August of 1977.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 7,525, Jay Needleman photo: Kids participate in a marshmallow stuffing contest in Rolling Meadows in July of 1967.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 44,150, Dom Najolia photo: Barbara Eden, star of "I Dream of Jeannie," during an interview in Chicago in July of 1977.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 45,104, Barry Jarvinen photo: Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci performs at the Chicago Stadium in November of 1977. One year earlier she was the first gymnast to be awarded a perfect score of 10 as she went on to win two gold medals.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 44,926, Dom Najolia photo: Radio icon Paul Harvey and his wife Lynne during an interview in his River Forest home in November of 1977.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 22,948 Tom Grieger photo: Actor Vincent Price speaks during an interview at the Arlington Park Hotel while in the area to be a part of the grand opening of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in September of 1971.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 75,832, Dave Tonge photo: A student jumps rope in a unique way during a fundraiser for the American Heart Association in Mount Prospect in March of 1985
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 25,504, Mike Seeling photo: Legendary disc jockey Larry Lujack signed autographs and gave away albums at the grand opening of Music Alley in Arlington Heights in May of 1972.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 26,419, Bob Strawn photo: The band played and the crowd danced during September Fest at Hans Bavarian Lodge in Wheeling in September of 1972.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 47,583, Dave Williams photo: Strapped in and ready to go, Daily Herald sports writer Bob Gallas gets last-minute instructions from car owner Bill Aichast before the "Hot Scoop Classic" at Santa Fe Speedway. Newspaper reporters and radio disc jockeys competed in the annual race in July of 1978.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 27,714, Jim Frost photo: These boys took advantage of a warm January day to sit outside and eat ice cream in Mount Prospect in 1972.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 27,974, Bob Strawn photo: Women take part in a dance exercise class called Slimnastics at the Palatine Park District in February of 1973.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 28,340, Dom Najolia photo: Members of the Palatine Jaycees was a car in March of 1973. Proceeds from the car wash went to the Volunteer Firemen's Memorial Fund.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 28,770, Mike Seeling photo: Des Plaines Police Officer Bob Neil and Maine West High School Senior Kitty Erwin, preside over the first session of Des Plaines bicycle court in May of 1973. The idea of the court, according to Neil, is to promote bike safety and responsibility.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 28,857, Jim Frost photo: World-famous drummer Buddy Rich and his band perform at Rolling Meadows High School in May of 1973.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 29,030, Mike Seeling photo: Cook County Sheriff Richard Richard Elrod and Hoffman Estates Mayor Virginia Hayter were on hand to throw out the first pitch during opening day of the Little League season in May of 1973.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 47,697, Mike Seeling photo: 10-year-old Heather Kollman of Rolling Meadows shows off her Hula-Hoop skills in July of 1978.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 48,158 Dom Najolia photo: Unicyclist Bob McIntire pedals through Arlington Heights along on his 2,000 mile journey across the country in September of 1978.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 48,725, Bob Ringham photo: Renee Schiemann arches her back as she participates in a tumbling class at the Des Plaines Park District in November of 1978.
