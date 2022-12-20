Schaumburg Library to welcome four authors as part of its One Book, One Community

This year, Schaumburg Township District Library selected This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger (along with three books for young readers with similar themes) for its One Book, One Community. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township District Library

Schaumburg Township District Library's One Book, One Community is a time for residents of Schaumburg Township and the surrounding area to join together in the joy of reading a great book, and have meaningful conversations. The Library's One Book, One Community selection this year is The New York Times bestselling historical fiction novel, "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger.

The library also selects titles for young readers that focus on similar themes, making it easy for the whole family to participate and join in conversation together.

This year's titles for young readers are:

• "When We Were Alone" by David A. Robertson, a picture book recommended for ages 5-8.

• "I Can Make This Promise" by Christine Day, a chapter book recommended for ages 9-12.

• "Elatsoe" by Darcie Little Badger, a novel recommended for ages 12-19.

The authors of all four selected books will be visiting the library - some virtually, some in-person - so you can connect more deeply with them, their books and the themes of One Book, One Community.

Children ages 5-8 and their families can meet author David A. Robertson (author of "When We Were Alone") virtually at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Register for the watch party, taking place at the Central Library Workshop.

Tweens ages 9-12 and their families can meet author Christine Day (author of "I Can Make This Promise") virtually at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. Register for the watch party, taking place at the Central Library Workshop.

Teens ages 12-19 can meet author Darcie Little Badger (author of "Elatsoe") in-person at the library or over Zoom on at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Register to attend in-person at the Central Library Workshop or to watch online.

Schaumburg Library's One Book, One Community culminates with a visit from author William Kent Krueger (author of the main One Book, One Community selection "This Tender Land") from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, in Schaumburg. Seating at the in-person event is limited. If the event is full or if you prefer, you can watch the event livestreaming at YouTube.com/@SchaumLib.

Visit SchaumburgLibrary.org/one-book to learn more about One Book, One Community and to register for these events.

Schaumburg Township District Library's Central Library is at 130 S. Roselle Road, in Schaumburg.

