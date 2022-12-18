Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for December 12-18, 2022.

A few lambs, both real and impersonated, make up part of The Week in Pictures photo gallery for December 12-18, 2022.
Children dressed as lambs sing during the Quentin Road Baptist Church Christmas program "The Real Story of Christmas" in Lake Zurich Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kindergartner Angeliah Acevedo reacts as she spies Santa Claus after walking in to a surprise holiday party at Washington Elementary in Elgin Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Isaiah Griffith plays the angel Gabriel during the Quentin Road Baptist Church Christmas program "The Real Story of Christmas" in Lake Zurich Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Baylie Parks trips as she tries to split the defense of York's Hannah Meyers and Lizzie Baldridge, right, in the Lake Zurich 2022 Exam Jamm girls basketball tournament on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Subdued fall colors and barren trees surround a car as it snakes through Wing Park Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Montini's Shannon Blacher drives against Deerfield's Nikki Kerstein in the Lake Zurich 2022 Exam Jamm girls basketball tournament on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Washington Elementary first-grader Emily Hernandez leans in for a hug from Santa Claus during a holiday party at the Elgin school Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Former PE teacher Van Miller came up with the idea for the Mundelein Tool Library. The library has 450 members and 1,300 tools to lend and is expanding countywide. The NFP also has been given more space by the village and is installing a woodworking shop.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Dominic Jankowski shoots as he gets past Wauconda's Colton McLennan in a boys basketball game in Grayslake on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
MacArthur Middle School teacher Filip Dudic at work in Prospect Heights.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Owen Giannoulias, back, and Sam Lappin, right, pressure Evanston's Jonah Ross during Thursday's game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremont District 79 students from left Madeleine Hitt, Emma Cunliffe and Haylee Varvarezos-Fritch enjoy shopping for the Fremont Township food pantry Thursday at the Mundelein Target.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's David Sulnius is fouled by Lake Forest's Bolurin Taiwo in a boys basketball game in Lincolnshire on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Montini's Eleanor Helm tries to find room against Deerfield in the Lake Zurich 2022 Exam Jamm girls basketball tournament on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A mourner carrying flowers walks toward the entrance prior to the start of a public memorial service for a Buffalo Grove mother and her two young daughters who police say were murdered by her estranged husband. The memorial for Vera Kisliak and daughters Vivian and Amilia took place at the Community Arts Center in Buffalo Grove Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Dayvion Ellis is fouled by Carmel's Jacob Chajet in a boys basketball game in Arlington Heights on Friday, December 16, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mary, played by Stephanie Zellmer and Joseph, played by Brett Zellmer, hold baby Jesus during the Quentin Road Baptist Church Christmas program "The Real Story of Christmas" in Lake Zurich Saturday. Live animals were part of the indoor performance.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Warrens' Aaron Stewart, left, wrestles Downers Grove North's Harrison Konder in the 152-pound finals match of the Hinsdale Central wrestling invite in Hinsdale Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer