Schaumburg Township GOP hosts Salvi, fellow candidates on Oct. 29

U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi, Illinois comptroller hopeful Shannon Teresi and state treasurer candidate Tom Demmer will be among the speakers Saturday at the Schaumburg Township Republican Organization breakfast forum.

8th Congressional District candidate Chris Dargis, 44th state House District candidate Patrick Brouillette, 24th state Senate District candidate Seth Lewis and Cook County Board hopeful Chuck Cerniglia also are scheduled to appear at the event at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Registration will begin at 7:50 a.m. with an extensive buffet served at 8:20 a.m. The program will begin at 8:50 a.m.

To cost is $20 for organization members, $25 for nonmembers.