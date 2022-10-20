Fall colors in the suburbs

See this collection of photographs of the fall colors in full bloom throughout the suburbs, from Elburn to Wauconda.

Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer Fall colors are in full bloom at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn.

John Starks | Staff Photographer A kayaker paddles past fall colors reflected on the Fox River in East Dundee.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer An egret flies over the Fox River lined with fall-colored trees in Carpentersville.

Rick West | Staff Photographer A white building provides a blank canvas for a tree to show off its fall color in Elgin.

Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer Fall colors are in full bloom at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Maple leaves pop against a shadowy background in Elgin.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Fall colors line the west fork of the North Branch of the Chicago River in Northbrook.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer The Millennium Carillon is seen behind a foreground of colorful fall leaves Friday October 7, 2022 in Naperville.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Fall colors explode at Lords Park in Elgin Tuesday October 18, 2022 in.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Deep-red maple leaves are enhanced by sunlight at Deer Grove Forest Preserve in Palatine recently.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Trees show of their 2022 fall colors at Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.

Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer The sun shines through golden leaves on trees at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Colorful leaves blow in the wind at Vernon Hills Athletic Complex Saturday October 15, 2022 in Vernon Hills.

Rick West | Staff Photographer A cornucopia of colors emerge at Wing Park in Elgin.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Disc golfers head up a trail and passing by a tree showing off its fall colors along Wood Street in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Fall colors are nearing their peak near downtown Northbrook.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Walkers head past trees showing off fall colors along S Lincoln Avenue at the Fox River in Carpentersville.

John Starks | Staff Photographer The setting sun highlights a ridge a harvest-ready bean field in Algonquin.