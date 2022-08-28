 

Images: Take a spin through The Week in Pictures photo gallery for August 22-28, 2022 in the Chicago suburbs.

 
Tony Arce of Buffalo Grove, and Annie Schmidt of Oak Park dance as Dancing Queen, an ABBA salute band, performs during a Tuesdays in the Park event at Village Green Park in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tracy holds a Thank You card that the team was working on at Clearbrook Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Heather Durrant, of Larkin High School runs at the Kane County cross country meet Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Katherine Scherer stretches to block a shot by Rosary's Jessica Hirner in a girls volleyball game in St. Charles on Monday, August 22, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mount Prospect and ComEd officials gather for the groundbreaking of the $2.5 billion development of a data center on the former United Airlines world headquarters Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Mount Prospect.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Highland Park High School varsity football team takes the field Friday, August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jill Kottmeier, R.N. Clinical Nurse Manager at Northwest Community Hospital visits with Lunar a mini therapy horses from Soul Harbor Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Mini therapy horses from Soul Harbor Ranch in Barrington pose for a picture as they visit the staff at Northwest Community Hospital Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Haley Burgdorf celebrates her point against Rosary with teammates in a girls volleyball game in St. Charles on Monday, August 22, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South girls volleyball coach Kelly Dorn directs the Titans during Tuesday's girls volleyball match against Buffalo Grove.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
With her back to the net, Glenbrook South's Julia Frankiewicz keeps the ball in play during Tuesday's girls volleyball match against Buffalo Grove.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Charlie Mazurek and Kaneland's Tyler Eutsler, front, compete for a header in a boys soccer game in St. Charles on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Undersheriff Patrick Gengler removes some firearms from a vehicle during a community gun buyback event hosted by Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Aurora. The event was co-hosted by the Kane County Health Department and the Aurora Police Department. Anyone turning in a firearm was provided with a $100 gift card donated by Community Christian Church.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Aubree Balman, of Mundelein greets "Archie," who belongs to friend Kendall Wald of Mundelein during the Doggy Dip at Diamond Lake Beach in Mundelein Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Highland Park's John Walker (17) and Leyden's Damian Salazar (2) collide while trying to collect a pass Friday, August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Warren's Charley Thompson makes a big gain as a referee chases the play in the first high school football game of the new school year against Barrington in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Mija Jegers leaps for a kill between Glenbrook South's Caroline Crawford, left, and Haylie Madsen during the Libertyville girls volleyball tournament Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
