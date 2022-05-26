Sixth grader charged with making threats against Wheaton school

A 12-year-old student at Edison Middle School in Wheaton has been charged with disorderly conduct for making threats against the school.

The boy appeared Thursday morning at a detention hearing in DuPage County court. A judge released him to the custody of his mother.

According to authorities, the boy on Tuesday asked a teacher, "Has anyone blown up the school before?" He then stated he would be the first to do so.

Authorities said the boy also asked if police officers were at the school. He then began rocking his chair to make a clicking sound on the floor and said "shots fired" every time the chair hit the floor.

The boy's next court date is June 23.

It is at least the third time this month a person has been charged with making a threat against a DuPage County school.

Octavio Alvarado, 18, of the 600 block of West Lake Park Drive in Addison, was charged with felony filing of a false threat against a school building or official. Court records allege he transmitted a threat at 9 a.m. on May 20 about Addison Trail High School.

A senior at Addison Trail was charged May 19 with felony filing of a false threat against a school building or official. Authorities allege Michael Gamboa, 18, posted a photo on Instagram depicting a male holding a black gun with a "threatening" caption. A 9 mm handgun was found in his parents' bedroom.