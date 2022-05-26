 

Sixth grader charged with making threats against Wheaton school

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 5/26/2022 3:43 PM

A 12-year-old student at Edison Middle School in Wheaton has been charged with disorderly conduct for making threats against the school.

The boy appeared Thursday morning at a detention hearing in DuPage County court. A judge released him to the custody of his mother.

 

According to authorities, the boy on Tuesday asked a teacher, "Has anyone blown up the school before?" He then stated he would be the first to do so.

Authorities said the boy also asked if police officers were at the school. He then began rocking his chair to make a clicking sound on the floor and said "shots fired" every time the chair hit the floor.

The boy's next court date is June 23.

It is at least the third time this month a person has been charged with making a threat against a DuPage County school.

Octavio Alvarado, 18, of the 600 block of West Lake Park Drive in Addison, was charged with felony filing of a false threat against a school building or official. Court records allege he transmitted a threat at 9 a.m. on May 20 about Addison Trail High School.

A senior at Addison Trail was charged May 19 with felony filing of a false threat against a school building or official. Authorities allege Michael Gamboa, 18, posted a photo on Instagram depicting a male holding a black gun with a "threatening" caption. A 9 mm handgun was found in his parents' bedroom.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 