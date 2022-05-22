The Week That Was: Deadline for Tyson the bison, Cary toddler hit and killed by school bus

Tyson the bison was caught on camera in the Lakewood Forest Preserve on May 15. Courtesy of Tadeusz Seidel

Lake County Forest Preserve District officials say they want an estimated 1,300-pound bison, called Tyson, that has been living at the Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda gone by Memorial Day. Some contend the animal poses a safety risk to equestrians and others.

Officials were investigating the death of a 3-year-old Cary boy who was hit by a school bus Monday afternoon. The bus driver involved in the crash was placed on administrative leave, Crystal Lake school districts said Tuesday. The crash took place about 3:30 p.m. Monday just north of the intersection of Cherry and Hill streets.

The top budget official in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 is sounding the alarm on the potential effects of inflation on district finances. Chief School Business Official Matt Shipley told school board members on Monday that the latest annual inflation rate of 8.3% will have an impact on the 2022-23 budget year.

A day after the Arlington Heights village board reaffirmed its decision not to fly the Pride flag outside village hall, the Arlington Heights Memorial Library board Tuesday night voted to approve a policy that would allow the rainbow-colored flag to be hoisted outside the facility. The policy, adopted on a 4-2 vote, would permit the flying of the flags of the United States, Illinois, the village, and any flag chosen by the library board "as an expression of the library's mission, values or official sentiments."

Battered by the pandemic and rising food costs, Pastabilities in Buffalo Grove has closed. The Italian eatery served its last meal Tuesday.

Northwest Community Healthcare has proposed construction of a $86.8 million cancer treatment center on a portion of the sprawling former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg. The five-story, 105,000-square-foot medical office building is being envisioned as a destination for cancer care in the Northwest suburbs.

West Dundee trustees Monday approved an agreement that provides $300,000 to help transform a shuttered Chili's off Route 72 into the home of The Assembly Bar & Café's second location. The owners of the popular Hoffman Estates eatery anticipate opening in early 2023.