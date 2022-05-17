 

Arlington Heights library board votes 4-2 to hoist Pride flag next month

  • The Arlington Heights Memorial Library's flagpole is set to display the LGBTQ flag under the American flag in conjunction with Pride Month in June.

      The Arlington Heights Memorial Library's flagpole is set to display the LGBTQ flag under the American flag in conjunction with Pride Month in June. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2016

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 5/17/2022 11:27 PM

A day after the Arlington Heights village board reaffirmed its decision not to fly the Pride flag outside village hall, the Arlington Heights Memorial Library board Tuesday night narrowly voted to approve a policy that would allow the rainbow-colored flag to be hoisted outside the facility.

The policy, adopted on a 4-2 vote, would permit the flying of the flags of the United States, Illinois, the village, and any flag chosen by the library board "as an expression of the library's mission, values or official sentiments." The library's flagpole on Dunton Avenue isn't intended to serve as a forum for speech by the public; rather the selected flags serve as a government forum for expression of the library's mission, values or official sentiments, according to the policy.

 

That language is modeled off a flag policy being considered Thursday by Glenview's library board, and goes further than a policy drafted by the Arlington Heights library's attorney.

Trustee John Supplitt was the surprise "yes" vote Tuesday, following a lengthy prepared statement in which he said he didn't think a written policy could be nuanced so as to avoid the flagpole becoming a public forum for any group or flag.

"It's your flag today. It's someone else's tomorrow," Supplitt said earlier in the meeting. "If this board moves forward with this policy and resolution, we open the door by setting a precedent for future boards to do precisely the same thing in a manner that aligns with their mission, vision and values."

But later in the meeting, after Trustee Debbie Smart read the Glenview library's proposed policy, Supplitt asked if Smart would amend her original proposal and substitute it with the wording of the Glenview policy. Supplitt said it would be a "roll of the dice" whether it meets the legal standard, but he trusted Glenview for doing their homework.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Smart, who in 2011 became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to public office in Arlington Heights, said her proposal to display the rainbow flag for Pride Month in June garnered more emails in support than any other action taken by the board.

"It's time for us to be leaders again in this community and not be fearful of what if, but be grateful for what is," Smart said.

Smart and Supplitt were joined by Amy Somary and Sarah Galla in voting to approve the flag policy. Without Supplitt's vote, the seven-member elected panel might ordinarily have had a majority -- with Andi Ruhl expressing support for flying the Pride flag at previous board meetings -- but Ruhl was unable to attend Tuesday's session.

Board President Greg Zyck, concerned about legal ramifications, sought to delay a vote until the board's next meeting on June 6 so Smart's amended policy could be further reviewed. He voted "no" along with Board Vice President Carole Medal, who said she was disappointed the board was going to have a policy that its attorney hasn't had a chance to review.

"In our quest to be kind and welcoming and inclusive, we have to realize that in turn we are being exclusive. ... We are addressing one segment of our population, but what about the other populations?" said Medal, who is also executive director of the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. "There is much to learn about our populations that reside in Arlington Heights, and flags don't do it, but knowledge will, and that is the role of the library and what our library must provide to our community."

The library board's decision comes after village board members decided Monday not to revisit their 2021 flag display ordinance that effectively banned the Pride flag from flying outside village hall. An informal poll of that elected panel yielded support from only four of nine board members in favor of reopening debate.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Arlington Heights board again rejects flying Pride flag at village hall
Related Article
Arlington Heights board again rejects flying Pride flag at village hall
 
Arlington Heights Library board considers hoisting Pride flag next month
Related Article
Arlington Heights Library board considers hoisting Pride flag next month
 
Arlington Heights trustee renews call to fly Pride, Juneteenth flags at village hall
Related Article
Arlington Heights trustee renews call to fly Pride, Juneteenth flags at village hall
 
Crowd protests Arlington Heights board's decision not to fly Pride, Juneteenth flags
Related Article
Crowd protests Arlington Heights board's decision not to fly Pride, Juneteenth flags
 
New Arlington Heights policy won't permit Pride flag at village hall
Related Article
New Arlington Heights policy won't permit Pride flag at village hall
 
Related Article
Arlington Heights board to consider formal flag policy
 
Northwest suburban towns issue Pride month resolutions
Related Article
Northwest suburban towns issue Pride month resolutions
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 