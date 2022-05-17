West Dundee trustees approve incentives to assist with restaurant project

West Dundee trustees Monday approved an agreement that provides $300,000 to help transform a shuttered Chili's off Route 72 into the home of The Assembly Bar & Café's second location.

The owners of the popular Hoffman Estates eatery say they are about a month away from closing on the property but anticipate opening their second location by early 2023. The village is contributing $100,000 from its redevelopment fund and will rebate 50% of the sales taxes generated by the restaurant over five years, capped at a total of $200,000, to assist with the project.

In all, acquisition and renovation costs are expected to top $3 million, according to village documents. The project includes a transformation of the building's exterior, the addition of an expansive outdoor seating area, remodeling of the building's interior and improvements to comply with building codes.

The Assembly Bar & Café, known for its burgers and ribs, first opened in the 1970s and Gary and Jeanne Taylor became the owners in 1994. The Hoffman Estates eatery features a grill at the bar area where patrons can watch their burgers sizzle over the grill.

The menu features a variety of burgers, all starting with a 10-ounce patty. The most popular burger on the menu, known as the bionic burger, is topped with grilled onions, bacon and cheese. The Taylors expect to employ about 40 people when the West Dundee location opens.

"We're really excited about the project," Gary Taylor said of opening a second location in West Dundee.

Though project details have yet to be finalized, conceptual drawings show a restaurant with an expansive outdoor seating area, a large square bar inside the restaurant, a fire pit and large folding doors to help connect the indoor seating area with the patio. A village memo also mentions the possibility of a large mural highlighting local features.

"The Taylors are going to put together a very creative and unique renovation of the space," added West Dundee Village Manager Joe Cavallaro.

Trustees said they have received many positive comments from residents who are happy to see the eatery open a second location in West Dundee.

"It will be a positive for the village," West Dundee Trustee Cathy Haley said.