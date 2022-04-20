Boys tennis: New Trier reigns supreme at Prospect invitational

New Trier's Matthew Plunkett reaches high for a smash during the Knight Invite at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

New Trier lost its 2021 state singles champion and state runner-up doubles team, but the reigning state champions appear to have plenty of reserve in their tank for this boys tennis season.

The Trevians swept all four flights at doubles, and watched Matthew Plunkett defeat Barrington senior Pranav Gadiraju at No. 1 singles to outscore the eight-team field and win the first major tournament of the season Saturday at the Knights Tennis Invitational at host Prospect.

The Trevians had 68 points, Barrington 40, Highland Park 38 and Wheaton North would round out the top four.

"We have a very good team with a lot of depth and a couple of freshmen who are playing and they will gain plenty of experience here in the early going which will only make them better, and the team as well," said Gadiraju, who fell to Plunkett, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6 in his final.

Gadiraju, who was a state qualifier a year ago, and went 22-7 on the season, will attend Johns Hopkins next fall, where he will continue to play.

"We played well today, but we didn't close out the big points you need to do in order to win a tournament like this. It was a nice start, but we have much to do in the weeks ahead to get to the level we want to be at," said Barrington coach John Roncone.

Connor Stelter-Wils Warren, who were state doubles qualifiers last year for Libertyville, would finish third overall, defeating the Barrington team of Ethan Park and Gabe Mills, 6-4, 6-4.

"Last year we came together as a doubles team after playing the top two spots at singles. This year, we will have the advantage of playing together the entire season, so we feel our chances to be even better at state are so much better," said Stelter, who with Warren were top 16 at state.

Mills, who will play next fall at DePauw University and his partner would defeat second place Max Rosenfeld-Ben Aizenberg of Highland Park 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the season.

Wheaton North junior Henry Ros, a 2021 state qualifier, finished fourth at No. 1 singles after dropping a 6-2, 7-5 contest against Highland Park freshman, Blake Gold.

At Maine South:

At the Maine South Hawks Invite in Park Ridge, the Hawks' dynamic duo of Jack Belconis-Marco Czosnyka ran their overall record to 12-0 after cruising past a trio of opponents to win the doubles crown at No. 1.

"We compliment each other's games and a full year together at doubles, after we each played singles last year, should help us earn a seed at state and from there we look to play as far as we can in the tournament," said Belconis, who will attend Ohio State next fall.

Czosnyka, who will play at Carthage College, was a state singles qualifier along with Belconis.

Jacobs senior Thomas Nelson, who finished sixth at state a year ago, would concede seven games over his three matches to win the top prize at No. 1 singles.

"My serve and forehand have improved from last year and I feel I am able to put away points and not spend as much time finishing off my opponents," said Nelson, who was a dazzling 40-8 in 2021 and is on his way to Marquette University to play in the fall.

Maine West senior George Cuica, who will play at Lake Forest College, had to withdraw from his third-place match due to leg cramps and would finish fourth overall.

"The combination of academics and the ability to continue to play at the collegiate level is what would attract me to attending Lake Forest College next year," said Cuica, 16-4 a year ago giving the Warriors a potent one-two punch along with two-time state qualifier Kamil Kozerski.