Center For Enriched Living Chefs' Night is back in person

After two years of being virtual, Center For Enriched Living (CEL) is excited to present its signature Chefs' Night event in person at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at the Marriott Lincolnshire. Now in its 22nd year, this meaningful community event features culinary delights from some of Chicago's most beloved restaurants, chefs and beverage purveyors for a night of tasting and entertainment to help raise money for a critical resource in the community.

Located in Riverwoods, CEL works toward a future where every person with a developmental disability is an equal, valued and contributing member of the community. CEL is a nonresidential, life-enrichment center -- open seven days/week -- offering in-person and virtual programs for youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They offer a wide range of programming, with a focus on skill enrichment, employment readiness, socialization and community integration.

CEL has many partnership, volunteer and fundraising opportunities throughout the year. Businesses and restaurants are invited to participate in this world-class event seeking to raise close to $500,000 for programs benefiting people across the Chicago area with developmental disabilities. Sponsorship packages range from $500 to $25,000 and can be tailored to meet a company's or individual's needs. Participating restaurants and beverage partners can showcase one or more dishes/drinks during the event by serving sample tastings to guests. Support of CEL means support of diversity and inclusion, disability rights and social responsibility.

CEL opened its doors in 1968, and is a true gem in our community. CEL serves 450-500 individuals annually, from young adults through seniors, who either live at home with their families, live independently or live in a residential agency. CEL's programs are designed to address the most common challenges facing the disability community: Social isolation, transitioning out of the school system, and high unemployment. CEL welcomes people of all ages and abilities and tailors their services to the needs of each member, whether they can participate in small group activities or require one-on-one support.

Please join CEL -- as a sponsor, restaurant and/or guest -- in creating a future where people with developmental disabilities have no barriers and no limits placed on living their fullest and richest lives. Your impact will be felt for years to come.

For information about Chefs' Night, visit www.centerforenrichedliving.org/events/chefs-night or contact Niki@CenterForEnrichedLiving.org.

