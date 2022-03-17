Spartans JV wins second straight Blackhawk Cup

Back-to-back, baby.

Jeff Marks likes how that sounds.

Understandably hyped, the coach was just hours removed from Glenbrook North's 2-0 victory over York in the Amateur Hockey Association Illinois (AHAI) 2022 High School Junior Varsity Blackhawk Cup State championship on March 13 in Bensenville.

Glenbrook North's jayvee won in 2021 as well. The Spartans may have earned a three-peat had not COVID canceled the 2019-20 semifinals and championship.

This year's squad pulled off the hat trick -- titles over the Scholastic Hockey League regular season, in the SHL tournament, and the Blackhawk Cup. It was Glenbrook North's first time doing that, Marks said Sunday.

Assembling an unbelievable record, Glenbrook North went 55-2-1-1, which includes one loss in a shootout and one tie.

"I look at it as a whole, especially the defense and (goalie) Michael Reyderman -- just an absolute brick in net," said junior left wing Avi Schoenberg, who led the Scholastic League in scoring with 41 points in 30 games. He scored 18 goals with 23 assists skating on a line with right wing Connor Steiner and center Adrian Ayzenberg, a team co-captain with right wing John Raub.

"The whole team was the reason we were able to come together. We only lost three games, so if that doesn't speak to you I don't know what does," Schoenberg said.

He scored both goals in a 2-1 comeback win over Glenbrook South Blue in the junior varsity semifinals, earning the right to face York. The Dukes, who beat New Trier 3-2 in overtime in their semifinal, were 0-5 against Glenbrook North entering the championship game.

"We had just played them in the SHL finals, so we knew what they were doing; we knew how they broke out with the puck, we knew their offensive zone strategies, their power play and penalty kill, all of that," Schoenberg said. "Going into the game we knew: This is a team we're capable of beating."

Sophomore Jake McDermott broke the ice with a hard, shoulder-high shot that beat York's goalie on the far side, Marks recounted.

Steiner, a junior, made it 2-0 after a scrum in front of the York net, Marks said.

Reyderman, a freshman who recorded a 1.11 goals-against average and .946 save percentage during the regular season, was unblemished.

Schoenberg said the championship feeling was "indescribable," and called the Spartans a family. In a manner of speaking, Marks agreed.

"We worked hard from top to bottom, we grinded and survived. We got the job done tonight. It's a special team, a special goalie, a special group of boys," Marks said Sunday.

In the other Blackhawk Cup games, Stevenson beat St. Viator 5-0 in the Red Varsity championship. In Varsity Combined (players from more than one school), Waubonsie beat Wheaton West, 4-3.

Chicago Central topped New Trier 4-2 to win the Girls Varsity title. Springfield won the AHAI Central Illinois championship over Decatur, 5-2 on Feb. 13.

AHAI also named its all-state teams for boys and girls.

New Trier Blue loaded up on the girls side: goalie Elizabeth McLane, defenders Natalie Fu, Brynn Levinson and Courtney Schumacher, and forwards Callista Chong, Maeve McAdams and Margot Norehad. The New Trier White squad got forwards Charlotte Boyle and Millie Ewing.

The Glenbrook team sent defender Natalie Peters to the All-Star Game. Loyola sent goalkeeper Shira Wein and forwards Karlyanne Kolssak and Lauren Smith.

Loyola Gold's boys, who won the Varsity Scholastic Cup over New Trier Green 2 games to 0, had five all-staters: defenseman Ryan Cowen and forwards Ryan Boersma, Garet Grady, Jack Gustafson and William Schreiber.

Glenbrook North placed defenseman Kyle Burke and forward Owen Just. Glenbrook South goaltender Lucas Winger made the squad.

New Trier Green sent defenseman William Kroeger and forwards Daniel Balz and Henry Chessen to the All-Star Game Monday in Rolling Meadows.