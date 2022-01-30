The Week That Was: Prospect Heights mourns Mayor Helmer, shooting at Rolling Meadows bar

Nicholas "Nick" Helmer gets a hug from Gail Helmer, his wife for 46 years, as he wins his 2011 bid to become the new mayor of Prospect Heights. Daily Herald File Photo

Prospect Heights Mayor Nick Helmer dies

Three-term Prospect Heights Mayor Nicholas J. Helmer, who used his professional background in real estate to bring a renewed emphasis on economic development to the city, died at age 79. He had missed a couple of council meetings, but the death was a surprise to council members.

Elk Grove Village mourned one of its longest-serving public servants with the passing of Edward Hauser, who died Jan. 14 at age 93. Village officials credit Hauser with shaping the Elk Grove Park District and later the community itself through his work on the zoning board of appeals, board of health, plan commission and village board.

A blaze that killed a Des Plaines woman and her four children one year ago was caused by two electrical cords that had been improperly altered and connected, a local fire official said Wednesday. One cord was part of a space heater. Killed in the Jan. 27, 2021, blaze were Cithlaly Zamudio, 25, and daughters Renata Espinosa, 6, Genesis Espinosa, 5, Allison Espinosa, 3, and Grace Espinosa, 1.

A 33-year-old Forest Park man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from the shooting late Monday at a Rolling Meadows sports bar. Authorities said Gerger shot two men during a fight in the bar area of Stadium Sports Club about 11:40 p.m. Monday. A 38-year-old Des Plaines man shot in the abdomen was hospitalized in critical condition, while a 26-year-old Elgin man who was shot in the leg was treated and released from a hospital.

Elgin could receive roughly $600,000 from a national opioid settlement to help fight the epidemic locally. The settlement deal was reached last July by 14 state attorneys general to resolve more than 4,000 lawsuits accusing three pharmaceutical distributors and opioid manufacturer Janssen of ignoring signs of opioid addiction, overselling pain pills and downplaying the risks.

The owner of Mama Lee's Gourmet Popcorn said received approval from the city council Wednesday to move to the Edward Schock Centre of Elgin on a temporary basis. Chris Sumner will move his popcorn retail store from 20 S. Spring St. to the vacant cafe space at the Centre while the building his shop occupies is under construction. 40 DuPage Court is being redeveloped as The Courtyard at 40,

The College of Lake County Board this week voted to extend President Lori Suddick's contract for three more years, through June 30, 2025, in a 5-2 vote. Trustees Robert Tomei and Gerri Songer cast the dissenting votes, saying they wanted more time before committing to a longer term.

Kane County Board members are starting discussions about possible tax increases and budget cuts needed to balance the 2023 budget. Measures including a gas tax increase and a new county sales tax as well as an across-the-board 10% budget cut are on the table.