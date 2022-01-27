Forest Park man charged with shooting two men at Rolling Meadows sports bar

A 33-year-old Forest Park man was charged Thursday following a shooting late Monday night at the Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A 33-year-old Forest Park man faces two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from the shooting late Monday at a Rolling Meadows sports bar, police said Thursday.

Daniel Gerger remains in police custody awaiting transport to the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows Thursday morning for a bond hearing, police said.

Authorities said Gerger shot two men during a fight in the bar area of Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road, at about 11:40 p.m. Monday.

A 38-year-old Des Plaines man shot in the abdomen was listed in critical condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, while a 26-year-old Elgin man shot in the leg was treated and released from the hospital.

Gerger suffered an injury to his hand during the fight and subsequent shooting, police said.

Police Cmdr. Mike Spanos said Wednesday the three men didn't know each other, and what led one of them to shoot at the other two isn't yet known.

Spanos said there was only one gun involved in the shooting.