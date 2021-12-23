Bail set at $500,000 for West Chicago man accused of trying to suffocate his mother

Bail was set at $500,000 for a West Chicago man who was accused of trying to suffocate his mother with a pillow in Wheaton, authorities said.

Bryan Jones, 39, of the 200 block of Arbor Avenue, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery, according to a news release Thursday from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Jones must pay $50,000 to be released from the county jail pending trial.

According to the news release, the West Chicago Police Department responded to a medical assistance call about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday and arrested Jones after his mother, 66, alleged he held a large pillow over her face while she was sleeping. Jones' mother was able to free herself and call the police.

Authorities also allege Jones "took additional steps to cause his mother's death" by pouring a gallon of bleach into the HVAC system and placing a T-shirt in the exhaust pipe "to create a carbon monoxide poisoning situation."

Jones' arraignment is set for Jan. 6.