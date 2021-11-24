Holiday lights will be ablaze in northern DuPage County towns

One of the houses that was part of the Roselle Holiday Lights Contest in a previous year. Daily Herald file photo

Roselle, Bloomingdale, Itasca and Wood Dale are hosting several holiday celebrations at the beginning of December.

Itasca, Dec. 1

Itasca will host a Holiday drive-through Tree Lighting Celebration from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. The route starts at Center and Maple streets. It goes south on Maple and through the School District 10/Metra parking lot, east on Orchard Street and north on Walnut Street.

The drive will feature gift bags, cookies and the holiday-themed "Merry Mixer" concrete truck. Participants can bring new and unwrapped toys to give to the Toys for Tots Foundation.

The Itasca Park District also is hosting several events this year. These include a Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt, a holiday house decorating contest and a Polar Express story-based train ride running from Itasca to Elgin. Fees for the Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt and Polar Express train ride are $5 and $20, respectively. For details, visit itascaparkdistrict.com.

Bloomingdale, Dec. 3

The Bloomingdale Park District is hosting the Festival of Lights on Friday, Dec. 3, at Old Town Park, 111 3rd St., in collaboration with the village, Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce and Pan American Bank. Starting at 3 p.m., it will feature the return of the "Kris Kringle" Christmas market, a replica of the Walnut Room at the Park District Museum, train rides, carols sung by the Bloomingdale Choir and a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.

Park District Executive Director Joe Potts said that the return of the Kris Kringle Market is an exciting transition to normality after missing it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think everyone is excited to do this the way we can do it in a normal way," Potts said.

Roselle, Dec. 4

The village of Roselle and the Roselle Public Library District will host Roselle Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 4, along Main Street in the Town Center. The event begins at 1 p.m., and Santa will arrive by fire truck at 1:45 p.m., along with the reigning Rose Queen.

Winterfest will have carolers, food trucks, ice sculptures, trolley stops along Main Street and the lighting of the community tree near village hall. Residents are invited to put their own decorated ornaments on the tree as well.

The Roselle Park District is hosting the annual Holiday Lights Contest. Starting Dec. 1, residents can submit a photo of their outdoor decorations to be shared on the Roselle Park District Facebook page for voting. The winner will be announced on Dec. 22. Entries must be submitted to apratscher@rparks.org.

Wood Dale, Dec. 4

Wood Dale is hosting a citywide "Santa Route" from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Santa will drive down nearly every street in the city. The exact route is posted on the city's website.

The Santa Route culminates with a community tree lighting ceremony and celebration at Wood Dale City Hall from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The tree lighting will have fireworks, Christmas-themed treats, and a chance for kids to meet Santa.