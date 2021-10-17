You never know what you might see in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 9-15, 2021.
Posted10/17/2021 2:00 PM
You never know what you might see in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 9-15, 2021.
Jackie Rakers, of St. Charles gets a high-five from Heaven, a dog she fostered and then adopted in 2019 from Starfish Animal Rescue in Batavia. Heaven was announced the 2021 winner of People magazine's "World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest" on Wednesday.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Leonard Brzostowski, 99, sits in his Libertyville home with a Nazi flag with a bullet hole that he brought back from World War II.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
World War II veteran Leonard Brzostowski, of Libertyville received the Legion of Honor medal, France's highest distinction, on his 99th birthday for his role in liberating France from the Germans.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Stern Pinball employees Evan Kirby and Tyler Carson talk with people at the Made in Elk Grove Manufacturing & Technology Expo on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Elk Grove High School. Stern Pinball was founded more than 90 years ago and is the oldest and largest distributor of pinball machines in the world, according to their website.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Elburn Days Parade rolls through town late in the afternoon with people casting their shadows over the parade route adding a sense of drama as the Kane County Mounted Rangers thrill thousands of people.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Born with a rare skin disorder, 16-year-old Caroline Provost of Palatine has restrictions and responsibilities that her peers do not. But she has a vast support system, including neighbor Joe Ahlgrim, who is raising funds for research by running in the Chicago Marathon. Provost talks to the Daily Herald during an interview at her home Tuesday October 5, 2021 in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Runners are tightly bunched shortly after the start of the Wheeling cross country invite at Heritage Park in Wheeling Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Frankie Decola, 2, of Sugar Grove decorates a pumpkin during Cantigny Park's Fall Festival in Wheaton Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Three-year-old Declan Sun, of Northbrook and his mom Ayoung, decorate a pumpkin during the Northbrook farmers market Wednesday October 13, 2021, in Northbrook.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Rotary District Gov. Kevin Stevens, left, is served by Daniel Seo, of Deerfield during the grand opening of Cafe Voca at the North Suburban YMCA in Northbrook Wednesday. The coffee bar provides vocational training and employment for individuals with intellectual and developmental challenges.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates' Carlos Cotonieto and Rolling Meadows' Wilson Espino compete for the ball in a boys soccer game in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Cal's Angels 3rd Annual W.O.W. Riders cross the bridge on Main Street in St. Charles on the final stretch of their nearly 1,000 mile ride that started at Mt. Rushmore. The ride has raised more than half a million dollars so far while raising awareness for pediatric cancer research and family support and programming.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Sister Letitia Lapid walks the halls of Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.