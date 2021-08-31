Glendale Heights man charged with murder in Hanover Park shooting

A Glendale Heights man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting a man to death Aug. 2 in Hanover Park.

Bail was set at $500,000 late Monday afternoon for Richard L. Goodwin, 55, of the 1200 block of Raleigh Court, according to DuPage County court records. He is held in the county jail.

The charging document alleges Goodwin killed Marek Krywko at 7:47 p.m. Aug 2.

It does not say when and where, and Hanover Park police could not be reached for comment. On Aug. 3, Hanover Park police announced that a man and a woman had been shot around 7:45 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 5500 block of Pebblebeach. A 50-year-old woman was injured, and a 59-year-old man was killed.