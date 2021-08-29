The Week That Was: Buffalo Grove cricket pitch reopened, second Amazon Fresh in Naperville

The Buffalo Grove Park District installed soccer goals over the cricket pitch at Green Lake Park to prevent play there. The move, which the district has since agreed to reverse, came after neighbor complaints about the behavior of some cricket players using the facility. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

In response to outcry on social media and an online petition, the Buffalo Grove Park District reversed course Tuesday and agreed to reopen the cricket pitch at Green Lake Park. But a cricket league cannot resume after complaints from neighbors alleging players intruded on a nearby sensory garden and urinated on trees.

It's looking like Naperville will become the first city in the country with two Amazon Fresh grocery stores. While city officials haven't been notified of definitive plans for the site at 1351 E. Ogden Ave., a Naperville spokesperson said Amazon Fresh recently applied for a liquor license at the location, and the building is being renovated and looks similar to the city's other Amazon Fresh location on Route 59.

Mundelein residents and other property owners will have to pay municipal taxes on natural gas and electricity starting in January. The village board created the taxes Monday to raise money for street repairs and boost financial reserves.

Lauretta's Italian Bake Shop & Cafe will serve its last meals at 709 S. Lake St. in Mundelein on Sept. 18, it announced on Facebook. It will relocate to a larger building at 33157 N. Route 45, in unincorporated Lake County near Grayslake, likely reopening in mid-October.

Kane County residents may be forced to help pay for criminal justice reform with new taxes at the gas pump and on the sale of some retail items under proposals made by the county's law enforcement officials Wednesday. They were asked to find ways to fund $5 million in new annual costs.

Disney is closing all of its stores in Illinois by Sept. 15, including locations at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Gurnee Mills in Gurnee and Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.

Woods Creek Tavern in Lake in the Hills closed its doors Tuesday, as the tavern's owner has sold the property after he said he got a good offer. The buyer is a franchise owner for Culver's, according to village records.

Street construction will return Monday to downtown Arlington Heights as work begins to resurface a one-block portion of Evergreen Avenue and make other pedestrian-friendly upgrades. Evergreen between Sigwalt and Campbell streets is expected to be fully closed for two to three weeks, and the overall project could last four to six weeks.

The week ahead: Naperville sustainability

The Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force, formed in 2019, will deliver a presentation at Tuesday's Naperville City Council workshop. Based on objectives in six areas of municipal operation, the task force seeks council consensus on an immediate plan, five-year plan and on outreach and engagement.

The week ahead: Septemberfest is back

It's not quite as big as in past years, and some may miss traditional favorites like the parade and arts and crafts show, but Schaumburg's Septemberfest is back starting Saturday for two days of family fun, live music and some of the best food the town has to offer.

The week ahead: Mundelein hosts Festival Fiestas Patrias

Beginning Friday, Mundelein will play host to the Festival Fiestas Patrias. The festival celebrates Mexican heritage with food, dancing, singing, mariachi bands, talent competition, colorful costumes, carnival rides, a parade, and a visit from dignitaries of the Mexican Consulate in Chicago.

The week ahead: Batavia capital project discussion

The Batavia City Council on Tuesday will discuss how to prioritize $85 million in unbudgeted, unfunded capital projects, and whether city workers should continue to do planning work on some of them. There are 23 projects on the list, including removing the Fox River dam and building a second bridge downtown.