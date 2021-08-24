Woods Creek Tavern in Lake in the Hills to close

Woods Creek Tavern in Lake in the Hills will close its doors Aug. 31, exactly six years to the day it first opened, after the tavern's owner sold the property to a new owner.

"Another company came in and made us a number that made financial sense for us to sell the building," tavern owner Dave Abraham said.

The new owner will be a franchise owner for Culver's, according to village records. The new owner will go before the village board on Thursday for final approval of modifications that would allow them to construct a drive-thru.

The tavern at 251 Randall Road first opened Aug. 31, 2015. Abraham called the irony of the restaurant's closing day "bittersweet" but was optimistic the building's new owners will be good for the Lake in the Hills community.

"The guys that are buying it seem similar to us," Abraham said. "When we met with them, it seemed like they'll continue the Woods Street Tavern ways."

Abraham said they are planning to open a new Woods Street Tavern in Lake in the Hills within the next year, but was not sure where or when.

Tim Jackson, a McHenry County resident who frequently visits the tavern, was disappointed to hear the tavern was closing.

"It was really nice to have a good local tavern with a great beer selection and excellent food. We don't have nearly enough places like this in our area," Jackson said.

Jackson said he frequently got carryout there during the pandemic shutdown of in-person dining.

Abraham said he is thankful for the community's support over the last six years, especially during the pandemic.

"I'm starting to get text messages from people. We want to thank everyone for supporting us over the past six years and for sure over the last year and half," he said.

While the pandemic shutdown was difficult, he said, the tavern has recovered nicely since last winter and the decision to sell the building was made because he received a good offer and not so much because of financial strains on the business.

"I can't tell you how many customers have come in and thanked us for being open and how many employees appreciate us being open," he said.

Abraham called it "a tough pill to swallow" having to let his employees know the restaurant would soon be closing.

"I still have some employees that have been there the entire time," he said. "We let our employees know; I didn't want to blind side them."

Attempts to reach Culver's and the new owners of the property were not successful.