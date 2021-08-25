Second Amazon Fresh grocery store likely coming to Naperville

All signs point to an Amazon Fresh grocery store coming to Ogden Avenue in Naperville, which would become the city's second location. Kevin Schmit | Staff Photographer

All signs point to a second Amazon Fresh grocery store opening soon in Naperville.

While city officials haven't been notified of definitive plans for the site at 1351 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville Director of Communications Linda LaCloche said Amazon Fresh recently applied for a liquor license at the location. An opening date is unknown, but the building is currently being renovated and looks similar to the city's other Amazon Fresh location on Route 59.

Naperville would become the first city in the country with two Amazon Fresh grocery stores.

"We're eagerly awaiting an announcement, but we haven't heard anything yet about that location," LaCloche said.

The site of the former Fair Oaks Ford dealership has been dormant for several years, and numerous proposals have been considered. In October, the owners of the 4.2-acre parcel, Thompson Thrift Retail Group, announced plans for a "high-profile grocer" for the location and razed the dealership.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico has identified that corridor on Ogden Avenue near the North Naper Boulevard intersection as a key area of revitalization. Amazon's website currently lists full-time, part-time and flextime job openings for a Naperville Amazon Fresh location.

Naperville's first Amazon Fresh grocery store opened in December at 3116 South Route 59 in the southwestern part of the city. The location offers contactless shopping through Dash Cart as well as free pickup and delivery for Amazon Prime members. Alexa features help customers manage shopping lists and navigate the aisles.

According to Amazon's website, there are only four Amazon Fresh locations in Illinois. In addition to Naperville, there are stores in Bloomingdale, Oak Lawn and Schaumburg.