Ingleside resident appointed to fill vacant Lake County Board seat

J. Kevin Hunter, right, takes the oath of office from 19th Circuit Judge Jorge Ortiz as the newest Lake County Board member, representing District 5. Courtesy of Lake County

Ingleside resident J. Kevin Hunter on Tuesday was appointed by Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart to fill the vacant District 5 county board seat.

Hunter assumes the spot left open by the resignation of Judy Martini, who stepped down in May to serve as Grant Township clerk. District 5 includes Fox Lake, Ingleside, Lakemoor, Volo, and portions of Wauconda, Lake Villa, Round Lake, and Spring Grove.

Hunter is regional sales manager for northern Illinois for American Response Vehicles and has lived in District 5 for 31 years.

He was a firefighter/EMT for 22 years at the Fox Lake Fire Protection District and previously served as a Fox Lake village trustee, Grant Community High School board member and Grant Township precinct committeeman.

State law requires Hart, with consent of the full board, to appoint a replacement of the same party as the predecessor -- in this case a Republican -- within 60 days of the board vacancy.

An advisory committee comprised of Lake County Board Vice Chair Mary Ross-Cunningham, Lake County Board members Linda Pedersen and Michael Danforth, and Lake County Republican Party Chair Mark Shaw, reviewed several applications and recommended Hunter.

"During the interview process, Kevin Hunter demonstrated a clear commitment to using his time and efforts to give back to the community," Hart said in a statement. "I am confident that he will faithfully serve the interests of his constituents."

Hunter will serve until the next general election, Nov. 8, 2022. County board members also serve as commissioners for the Lake County Forest Preserve District.

"I have always had the best interest of my community at the forefront of the decision that I was asked to make as well as the genuine passion to do the right thing for all concerned," Hunter wrote in his cover letter for the post.

He follows Martini, Bonnie Thomson Carter and Ed Fojtik, who represented District 5 the past 30 years.

Hunter will serve on the county board's energy and environment and legislative committees, the liquor commission, Lake County Stormwater Management Commission and, Lake County Partners.

He also will serve on the forest board's finance, rules and planning committees.