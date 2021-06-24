 

Sirens across Northwest suburbs triggered by mistake

 
Updated 6/24/2021 1:59 PM

Tornado sirens that went off across the Northwest suburbs after 1 p.m. Thursday were the result of a malfunction during tests, and there is no weather emergency, officials said.

Northwest Central Dispatch System was conducting the tests, which inadvertently set off sirens in towns like Hoffman Estates on the west to Mount Prospect on the east. Officials in both towns, as well as others including Schaumburg and Rolling Meadows, quickly posted to their municipal Facebook pages Thursday afternoon to reassure worried residents.

 

The Arlington Heights-based dispatch system, which serves 11 communities in the Northwest suburbs, launched an internal review after sirens didn't sound in Elk Grove Village and parts of Mount Prospect when activated late Sunday night, despite tornado warnings in the area.

