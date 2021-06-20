The Week That Was: Freddy the fox in Bartlett, Great America fight, road rage death

Freddy the fox has eluded capture for nearly a year as residents of Bartlett keep an eye on the hapless vulpine critter that is raising his family in a residential neighborhood with a drain pipe stuck around its neck. Video frame grab courtesy of Linda Thibeau

A fox with a drain pipe stuck around its neck has become a bit of a folk legend in Bartlett as it eludes capture and continues to raise its family. Fondly nicknamed "Freddy," the fox has its own Facebook page where more than 1,500 followers share photos and locations they've seen him.

Gurnee police officials said that seven people were taken into custody by officers Sunday evening for their involvement in a large fight near the entrance of Six Flags Great America. They were released and no charges were announced as others who may be involved were sought.

A 52-year-old Carpentersville man died June 13 of injuries he received in a road rage beating June 10 in West Dundee. Alex T. Hall Jr. died from blunt trauma to the neck. Police said they identified the people they consider responsible for the beating, but no charges have yet been filed.

Aurora police Chief Kristen Ziman plans to retire in August from the department. The 47-year-old Aurora native announced her decision in a Facebook post Monday, saying she is taking time to figure out her next steps.

Former Elgin Area Unit District 46 superintendent Jose Torres was named interim leader of Chicago Public Schools on Monday. Torres most recently was president of the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora.

Harper College officials Tuesday announced the receipt of an $18 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in what is the largest gift in the Palatine community college's 54-year history.

Schaumburg's first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen began serving customers this week near the northeast corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads. Another Popeye's is being considered for Hoffman Estates, on village-owned land on Golf Road just east of Hoffman Plaza.

The week ahead: Affordable housing discussion in Naperville

The potential creation of a policy that would incorporate affordable housing requirements into plans for new residential development is the subject of a Naperville City Council workshop Monday. The city's consultant is expected to provide an overview of inclusionary zoning ordinances in other comparable towns, as well as feedback from community stakeholders, before the council discusses key objectives that will be used to develop a proposal for Naperville.

The week ahead: Flags in Buffalo Grove

Two weeks after about 40 protesters called for Buffalo Grove to fly the rainbow flag over village hall to celebrate Pride month, village trustees will meet Monday to decide a formal policy for flying flags. A preliminary draft of the ordinance calls for the American, state and village flags to be flown over village hall, as well as the official POW/MIA Flag, village department flags and the flags of branches of the U.S. military.

The week ahead: Next St. Charles city administrator tabbed

The St. Charles city council meets Monday to vote on Mayor Lora Vitek's appointment of Heather McGuire as city administrator. McGuire, who has worked as Crest Hill's city administrator since 2016, would replace Mark Koenen, who retired in May after 31 years with the city. Finance Director Chris Minick has been the interim city administrator the last month.