7 arrested after Six Flags Great America fight, no charges yet

Gurnee police officials said Wednesday that seven people were taken into custody by officers Sunday evening for their involvement in the large fight near the entrance of Six Flags Great America.

Gurnee Public Information Officer Shawn Gaylor said Wednesday the seven people were released the same night and that investigators are working to identify others who may have been involved.

No charges related to the fight have been issued yet by Gurnee police, Gaylor said. She said it could be several days or a week before the department has another update on the investigation.

Gurnee police were called to the theme park just before 7 p.m. Sunday to help break up fights, police officials said Monday. When police arrived, they saw a large group of people fighting near the park entrance and tried to break up the brawl.

Gaylor said Monday investigators are trying to determine whether there was one big fight spread out to several areas of the park or whether there were separate fights going on about the same time.

No injuries from the fighting have been reported.