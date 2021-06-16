Who's Freddy the fox, and why is he captivating Bartlett residents?

Some residents of Bartlett have become very familiar with Freddy the fox, who has a plastic drain pipe stuck around its neck and has eluded capture for nearly a year. Video frame grab courtesy of Linda Thibeau

Freddy the fox has eluded capture for nearly as year as residents of Bartlett keep an eye on the hapless vulpine critter as he raises his family in a residential neighborhood with a drain pipe stuck around its neck. Video frame grab courtesy of Linda Thibeau

A hapless red fox has become a neighborhood celebrity in Bartlett.

Fondly nicknamed "Freddy," the fox has a unique accessory that has caught the attention of many residents: A plastic drain pipe stuck around his neck.

Larry Paxson first spotted him in mid-September while on a walk with his wife. It was then that he began making calls to the Bartlett police and the Kane Area Rehabilitation and Education for Wildlife.

Prior to that, however, Freddy had already been known to some. He frequented backyards and had become accustomed to people. Paxson said Freddy definitely has a personality of his own.

"He's not shy," Paxson said. "Everybody in Bartlett knows about this fox."

Paxson eventually got in contact with Ty Holden, a professional trapper at Wildlife Police Inc. Together, they began managing a trap, which they moved around to different areas Freddy frequented.

Freddy was too smart, Paxson said, he really is "sly as a fox."

"I originally thought this was going to be a one-week adventure," Paxson said.

It has now been nine months.

The two men considered a tranquilizer, but were worried the fox might run off into an area where they'd be unable to find him.

While it is mostly Paxson and Holden donating their time and resources, nearly the entire village has made it their mission to report sightings of Freddy. The "Find Freddy the Fox Bartlett Illinois" Facebook page has more than 1,500 followers. People share photos and locations they've seen Freddy.

"I'm a friendly guy, but I don't go out of my way to talk to people," Paxson said. "But I've talked to well over 100 people in Bartlett while chasing this fox."

In early spring, Freddy and his "girlfriend," who remind Paxson of the Disney movie "Lady and the Tramp," had a litter of five kits. Paxson and Holden continued to set their trap, until they caught one of the kits.

Now, the men are at a bit of a standstill until the kits are old enough to take care of themselves.

Robert Schuman, the wildlife operations manager at the Fox Valley Wildlife Center, said Freddy likely will stay with his offspring through the fall.

When foxes get objects stuck around their necks, they are often still mobile, Schuman said. This makes any kind of intervention difficult.

Luckily, because Freddy has lived for months with the drain pipe, it is unlikely to be hindering his ability to eat and breathe. Schuman said his biggest concern, however, is the possibility of lesions and infection, as the pipe rubs against the fox's neck.

The most helpful thing people can do to prevent more wildlife getting caught by human objects is keeping yard clutter to a minimum, Schuman said.

Paxson continues to keep up with Freddy and his family. He has a camera set up at their den.

While it is difficult to catch him in action, Paxson invites anyone to check in with Freddy and his family on Paxson's Facebook page where he regularly shares photos and videos.