 

Victim of West Dundee road rage beating dies from injuries

 
By Zack Miller
Breaking News correspondent
Updated 6/13/2021 9:00 PM

A man who was hospitalized after a road rage beating Thursday in West Dundee has died, according to a news release from West Dundee police.

The news release confirmed the victim of the beating had "succumbed to his injuries" and died around 11 a.m. Sunday.

 

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Casey's gas station and convenience store at 700 S. Eighth St.

Two vehicles had pulled into the station after a road dispute that then turned physical.

"This tragic death was absolutely senseless and needless," West Dundee Police Chief Anthony Gorski said in a news release. "Neither time constraints nor position on the roadway is worth anyone's life."

Police confirmed that "those responsible had been identified."

