Victim of West Dundee road rage beating dies from injuries
Updated 6/13/2021 9:00 PM
A man who was hospitalized after a road rage beating Thursday in West Dundee has died, according to a news release from West Dundee police.
The news release confirmed the victim of the beating had "succumbed to his injuries" and died around 11 a.m. Sunday.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Casey's gas station and convenience store at 700 S. Eighth St.
Two vehicles had pulled into the station after a road dispute that then turned physical.
"This tragic death was absolutely senseless and needless," West Dundee Police Chief Anthony Gorski said in a news release. "Neither time constraints nor position on the roadway is worth anyone's life."
Police confirmed that "those responsible had been identified."
