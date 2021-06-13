Victim of West Dundee road rage beating dies from injuries

A man who was hospitalized after a road rage beating Thursday in West Dundee has died, according to a news release from West Dundee police.

The news release confirmed the victim of the beating had "succumbed to his injuries" and died around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Casey's gas station and convenience store at 700 S. Eighth St.

Two vehicles had pulled into the station after a road dispute that then turned physical.

"This tragic death was absolutely senseless and needless," West Dundee Police Chief Anthony Gorski said in a news release. "Neither time constraints nor position on the roadway is worth anyone's life."

Police confirmed that "those responsible had been identified."