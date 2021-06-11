West Dundee road rage beating victim remains hospitalized

A man injured in a road rage beating Thursday in West Dundee remains hospitalized but "is holding his own," Police Chief Anthony Gorski said Friday.

Gorski said no one has been arrested in connection with the altercation, which happened around 7:30 a.m. outside the Casey's gas station and convenience store at 700 S. Eighth St. (Route 31).

Responding police officers performed CPR on the victim before paramedics arrived, Gorski said.

He declined to say how many people were involved or where the dispute started.

Police have interviewed some witnesses and are reviewing videos, he said.

The chief urged anyone who saw any part of what happened to contact detectives at (847) 551-3810.