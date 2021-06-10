Person hurt in road rage fight in West Dundee

A person was hospitalized Thursday morning after a road rage fight in West Dundee.

Police were called at 7:38 a.m. to the Casey's gasoline station and market at 700 S. 8th St. Two vehicles had pulled into the station after a dispute on the road.

The victim has been hospitalized.

Other details, including the age and gender of the victim, have not been released.

No one is in custody. Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Dundee police at (847) 551-3810.