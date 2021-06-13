The pandemic let many area people to care for foster pets while at home it's one of the interesting things to see in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 5-11, 2021.
John and Carolyn Roberts care for a litter of puppies at their home Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Arlington Heights. The couple is part of a Palatine-based dog rescue group that has specialized in fostering puppies through the pandemic and the Roberts have fostered more than 50 puppies over the last year.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gaby Keresi-Uresti, executive director of Heartland Animal Shelter in Northbrook, spends time with Ella, one of the dogs at the facility. Keresi-Uresti says the flurry of pet adoptions sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic have been successful with no surrenders reported.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Daniel King, of Oneida, Wis. watches the screening of a documentary about Native American soldiers who took part in the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France, shown at the Trickster Cultural Center in Schaumburg.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Gia Joyce waits for the doors to her train to open at the Elgin Metra station Friday morning.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Conant's Hannah Husnick, 11, battles St. Charles East's Jenna Sitta (6) for control of the ball during Class 3A girls soccer regional final Saturday, June 5, 2021 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North doubles player Vaughn Smith returns the ball during the Maine South boys tennis sectional in Park Ridge Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Seniors start arriving for staging before the Naperville Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
St. Viator goalie Lily Collins and forward Emilie Doersching, left, celebrate the Lions win against Wauconda in the Class 2A girls soccer sectional game in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Molly O'Rear gets a head on the ball during sectional girls soccer Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The class of 2021 waits for their chance to get their diploma during the Larkin High School graduation Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Hoffman Estates at the Now Arena.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Prospect teammates celebrate a home run by Ethan Rossi to make the score 5-2 over Glenbrook North in a Class 4A sectional semifinal baseball game in Northbrook on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Abbey Kuhn, a lifeguard at Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center patrols the water Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Aurora. Friday marks a return to full capacity for Illinois businesses and entertainment venues, but it may not happen immediately for many places.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Francis lead off runner Gabe Siracusano gives a helping push to teammate Aakash Martin after handing the baton in the 4x100-meter relay at a Class 2A boys track sectional meet in Glen Ellyn on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prospect players celebrate the Knights' victory over Glenbrook South during Friday's sectional final game in Mount Prospect.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Workers guide the installation of a new, 45-foot-tall steeple for College Church Thursday June 10, 2021 in Wheaton. Almost a year after an F-1 tornado toppled the steeple.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer