The Week That Was: 2 charged in Judson crash, call for antitrust probe of Churchill Downs

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210528/dems-say-court-remap-reflects-population-shifts-but-gop-calls-it-power-grab">Suburban Republicans decry passed remapping

Illinois legislators passed a second proposed legislative map on party-line votes Friday, despite suburban Republicans' objections that their districts were drawn together. The measure now goes to the desk of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Kane County authorities on Thursday announced that two men -- Trevon D. Morris, 21, of Elgin, and Kahleel L. Steele, 22, of Carpentersville -- were racing on Route 31 moments before the April crash that killed a pair of Judson University students. The two have been charged with homicide and aggravated street racing, both felonies.

A 25-year-old Villa Park woman was shot and killed by police Monday after calling 911 to report that someone was walking around outside with a gun, Villa Park police said. Haven A. Bailey was shot shortly after 2 a.m. after police arrived to find a person -- later identified as Bailey -- walking "directly toward them while armed with a handgun."

The association representing horse owners and trainers at Arlington Park has called on the Illinois attorney general to launch an antitrust investigation into track owner Churchill Downs Inc. The request stems from the Louisville, Kentucky-based corporation's August 2019 decision to forgo slots and table games at Arlington Park, five months after it acquired a majority stake in nearby Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

Elk Grove Village trustees Tuesday unanimously approved an increase in the municipal natural gas use tax -- the first in a line of expected tax and fee hikes to fund nearly $5 million in annual road, sidewalk and drainage upgrades.

Two months after calling off Frontier Days in Arlington Heights for a second straight year, organizers are reversing course and planning a scaled-down version of the annual summer festival. Members of the festival's operating board have decided they will hold a carnival July 1-5 at its traditional home at Recreation Park.

The former Just For Fun Roller Rink in McHenry is a "total loss and has collapsed" after a fire the McHenry Township Fire Protection District described in a news release Friday morning as "suspicious and ... under investigation." The rink had closed in mid-September, but former owner Lisa Duncan said she had plans with a local investor to restore the building and reopen it for skaters in January.

A still-missing Zion man who skipped out on the final day of his trial in March was sentenced to 19 years in prison Thursday. Brian A. Yarbor, 37, faced up to 30 years in prison stemming from one count of the manufacture and delivery of cocaine.

The week ahead: Indian Trails workshop:

Policy updates, public services and other issues will be up for discussion during the Wheeling-based Indian Trails Public Library District board workshop Wednesday. The policies to be discussed include rules for meeting room usage and social media. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling.

The week ahead: Author at Cook library

Martha Hall Kelly, author of "Lilac Girls," "Lost Roses" and "Sunflower Sisters," will discuss her writing process and inspiration during a virtual program at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Authors Out Loud event is presented by the Cook Memorial Public Library District in partnership with the Des Plaines, Elmhurst, Glenview, Highland Park, Niles-Maine, Orland Park, Park Ridge, Vernon Area, Wheaton and Zion-Benton public libraries. Visit the events tab at https://www.cooklib.org/ to register.

The week ahead: Naperville bodycams:

A timeline for equipping Naperville police officers with body-worn cameras is expected to be unveiled Tuesday at the city council's first entirely in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Also on the agenda is the creation of a full-time public safety network administrator position to help implement and administer the body camera program.

The week ahead: Going Dutch in Elgin

The 11th annual Going Dutch Festival, a celebration of the female voice in the arts, kicks off Wednesday in Elgin. The festival, which runs through June 12 and is put on by Side Street Studio Arts, will feature outdoor performances, interactive workshops and a visual art exhibition available in person and online.