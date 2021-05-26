Horsemen call on Illinois Attorney General to launch antitrust probe of Churchill Downs

The association representing horse owners and trainers at Arlington Park has called on the Illinois Attorney General to launch an antitrust investigation into track owner Churchill Downs Inc.

The request stems from the Louisville, Kentucky-based corporation's August 2019 decision to forgo slots and table games at Arlington Park, two months after it acquired a majority stake in nearby Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

Officials at the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association have been critical of the company's decision to abandon plans for an Arlington racino -- which would have boosted purses for horse races -- and the subsequent announcement in February that the historic track is for sale.

A lengthy statement released by the horsemen's association Wednesday -- in which the group alleges a "pattern of deceit" by Churchill executives -- comes less than three weeks before a deadline for parties to submit redevelopment proposals for the 326 acres Churchill owns in Arlington Heights.

"Churchill executives evidently engaged in a campaign to block current and future gaming scenarios at Arlington while telegraphing messages to deflect public attention from its actual intent: shielding Rivers from a major gaming competitor in close proximity," Mike Campbell, president of the horsemen's association, wrote in his April 29 letter to the Attorney General's Antitrust Bureau.

The five-page letter also was forwarded to the U.S. Department of Justice, Illinois Racing Board Chairman Dan Beiser and Illinois Gaming Board Chairman Charles Schmadeke.

Officials at Churchill Downs and the attorney general's office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

