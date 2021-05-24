Police: Person with weapon shot, killed by Villa Park officer

This article has been updated with new information about where Haven Bailey lived, and preferred pronouns.

A 25-year-old Lombard resident was shot and killed by police early Monday after calling 911 to report that someone was walking around outside with a gun, Villa Park police said.

Haven A. Bailey was shot shortly after 2 a.m. on the 200 block of East Kenilworth Avenue. Police said Bailey lived there, but Bailey's family said Bailey lived in Lombard.

The shooting happened after police arrived to find a person -- later id entified as Bailey -- walking "directly toward them while armed with a handgun," officials said.

Officers told Bailey to drop the gun several times. When Bailey refused to drop the gun, an officer, "in fear for his life," shot Bailey four times, police said.

After the shooting, officers immediately began life-saving measures. Bailey was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where they later died of their injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Bailey was carrying a black pellet gun made to look like a Sig Sauer 1911 pistol, according to police.

Bailey -- who is white -- made the initial 911 call at 2:06 a.m. to report a person with a gun in the street.

The public integrity unit of the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is investigating the case. The results of that investigation will be reviewed by the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Bailey's obituary lists Bailey as being survived by parents Debra Bailey and Jeff and Patti Steben and seven siblings. Bailey was preceded in death by their father, Thomas Bailey.

A wake and funeral service will be held Thursday evening at Steuerle Funeral Chapel.