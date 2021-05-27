Authorities: Street race triggered crash that killed Judson students

Three men have been charged -- two with reckless homicide -- for a deadly street race that triggered the April 20 crash that killed a pair of Judson University students in Elgin.

According to Kane County authorities, the three men who range in age from 21 to 23 years old, were driving more than 35 mph over the posted 45 mph speed limit. And, one of them was intoxicated and never had a driver's license.

Trevon D. Morris, 21, of Elgin, is charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance -- causing death; reckless homicide; aggravated DUI-no license; aggravated street racing. He is also charged with misdemeanor speeding and misdemeanor driving without a license -- never issued.

Kahleel L. Steele, of Carpentersville, is charged with felony reckless homicide and aggravated street racing. He is also charged with misdemeanor speeding and possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana.

A third man, 23-year-old Manny L. Pittenturf of Carpentersville, is charged with misdemeanor aggravated speeding and driving without a license. Authorities say he was following Steele and Morris.

According to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office, Morris and Steele were racing, with Pittenturf close behind, northbound on Route 31. The speed limit was 45, but they were doing at least 35 mph more than that.

Morris hit a Pontiac turning left from northbound Route 31 on to Judson Drive. Dallas Colburn and Nathanael Madison were ejected, and died. Two other students in the car survived.

The state's attorney's office said Morris had more than 5 ng/ml of THC in his blood at the time of the crash.

Morris, of the 400 block of Stella Avenue in Elgin, surrendered to Elgin police Tuesday. Bail has been set at $100,000. To be freed, he would need to post $10,000. His next court date is June 25.

Steele, of the 0-100 block of Austin Avenue in Carpentersville, has not been arrested. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Elgin police at (847) 289-2660 or send an anonymous text to 847411, with "ElginPD" at the beginning of the text.

Pittenturf turned himself in to police May 19. His charges are all misdemeanors. His next court date is June 28. He lives in the 300 block of Tee Lane, Carpentersville.