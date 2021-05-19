Northfield Township swears in new supervisor and township officers

About 50 friends, family, supporters and residents attended the swearing-in ceremony for Northfield Township Supervisor Shiva Mohsenzadeh and other township officers on May 10 at The Grove in Glenview. COURTESY OF SYED ULLAH

During a ceremony at The Grove in Glenview, Cook County circuit court Judge Patricia Fallon (front, second from right) joins newly sworn-in Northfield Township personnel (front row, from left): Clerk Caryn Fliegler, Trustee Kate Spears, Supervisor Shiva Mohsenzadeh; and (back row, from left) Trustee Scott Ottenheimer, Highway Commissioner Tim Rueckert and trustees Daniel Schack and Vince Pace. COURTESY OF SYED ULLAH

Cook County circuit court Judge Patricia Fallon, left, makes sure Shiva Mohsenzadeh signs on all the right places as she becomes Northfield Township supervisor. COURTESY OF SYED ULLAH

Shiva Mohsenzadeh's tenure as Northfield Township supervisor began officially May 17 with an evening swearing-in ceremony at The Grove's Redfield Estate in Glenview.

"It was a lovely day, a wonderful setting," Mohsenzadeh said. "Obviously it was a meaningful event, surrounded by township friends and family and residents."

The Glenview resident, who had served one, 4-year term as a township trustee, ended the long reign of Jill Brickman, who had served as Northfield Township supervisor since May 2001.

Mohsenzadeh trailed by 56 votes when polls closed on the April 6 consolidated election, but the trend of mail-in ballots hedging Democrat saw her eventually defeating Brickman by 165 votes.

Also chief of staff to state Sen. Laura Fine since 2014, Mohsenzadeh will transition away from that position in June.

Monday at the Redfield Estate, 1421 Milwaukee Ave., Cook County circuit court Judge Patricia Fallon swore in the new township supervisor, who was joined by Clerk Caryn Fliegler and victorious trustees Scott Ottenheimer, Vincent Pace, Daniel Schack and Kate Spears.

As well by Tim Rueckert, the sole Republican of the lot, who ran unopposed for highway commissioner. Township Assessor-elect Alida Nally's term starts in January.

The ceremony attracted about 50 people, Mohsenzadeh said. They included former 16-year Glenview trustee Debby Karton, Northfield Township Committeeperson Tracy Katz Muhl, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Michael Cabonargi and former Glenview board of trustees candidate Sheri Latash.

Cook County Board Commissioner Scott Britton, who had made the swearing-in ceremony rounds for Glenview and Northbrook boards, was unable to attend but provided a message of congratulations.

All told, Mohsenzadeh said, "It was wonderful."