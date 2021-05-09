It was an emotional week as people showed their concern for the environment and their lost classmates in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for May 1-7, 2021.
Lu Semenzin and Sharon Hower, both from Itasca jump the fence to scour the woods behind the Itasca Public Library for trash, both ladies are environmentalists who want to pick up garbage to keep their town clean one scrap piece of paper at a time.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo will preside when the first jury trial in more than in more than 13 months takes place beginning May 3 at the Rolling Meadows Third Municipal District Courthouse.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Judson University student Gregory Boyce, left, hugs a fellow mourner Monday during a celebration of life for Judson seniors Dallas Colburn and Nathanael Madison. The architecture students were killed nearly two weeks ago in a multivehicle accident on Route 31 near the Elgin campus entrance.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Gene Crume III lowers his head for a moment as he and fellow mourners at Judson University listen to the opening scripture during a memorial for Dallas Colburn and Nathanael Madison, senior architecture students killed in last week's four-vehicle crash on Route 31.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Maria Gomez and eight-year-old Leo Guzman, both of Grayslake look over some artwork at the Grayslake Heritage Center. The Grayslake Arts Alliance's signature event was held in its traditional location outside the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum Saturday May 1, 2021 in Grayslake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Matt Csoka, left, and Kaylee Swearingen, both of Elgin, attend Kentucky Derby Day at Arlington Park Saturday May 1, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Geneva's John Marietti (12) jumps to celebrate his goal with teammate Ian Schultz (7) during Monday's boys lacrosse game against St. Charles East in St. Charles.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Kyle Fuglsang can't hold onto a sinking line drive off the bat of Naperville Central's Nathan Brinker in a baseball game at Central High School Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jesse Compher, of the USA Women's Hockey Team has been practicing at Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Kendall Origer competes in long jump during the Prospect girls track invitational in Mount Prospect Saturday May 1, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Theo Stamper, 2, of Arlington Heights watches the "ponies" on Kentucky Derby Day at Arlington Park Saturday May 1, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Petey Spathis, 6, of Glenview marches during a "May the Fourth Be With You" Star Wars-themed parade around Lake Glenview Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ron Onesti's Executive Assistant Stephanie Johnson shows off some of the new pinball machines at the Arcada which will open this weekend in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Avi Sharon on the Parallel Bars at the boys gymnastics sectional meet in Hinsdale Thursday, May 6, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Opening night for the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre under the stars as a packed house watches the play "Little Shop of Horrors" in a 40-by-90-foot tent pitched by North School Park in downtown Arlington Heights.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Warren's Sophie Furniss has trouble with a hit by Barrington's Brynn Nevers in the first inning at the Barrington High School Field of Dreams softball field on Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Michelle DeRaedt and others are starting a community garden in Batavia, with the goal of donating at least part of the produce to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry. DeRaedt has almost 3,000 seedlings ready to go in the garden in Batavia.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Jordan Skolmar, right, celebrates with teammate Joey Little after Skolmar's three-run home run in the first inning against Libertyville in varsity baseball at Libertyville High School on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Daniel Dunlap misses his attempt in the pole vault at the Huntley boys track invitational Friday, May 7, 2021 in Huntley.
John Starks | Staff Photographer