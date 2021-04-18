Dogs make a prominent appearance in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for April 10-16, 2021.

Traditional evening Ramadan prayers began and several dogs make appearances in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for April 10-16, 2021.
Men pray, spaced six feet apart and wearing masks, traditional Ramadan prayers at the Islamic Foundation of Villa Park Monday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The mass vaccination site at Elgin's Eastside Recreation Center was closed Tuesday after they suspended use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The Elgin Police Department introduced their new comfort dog this week by letting the community choose his name by Facebook vote. Chance is a 12-week-old golden retriever who will work with officer Craig Arnold in the department's Collaborative Crisis Services Unit.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill Mcleod speaks at the grand opening of CoLab, a coworking space at Bell Works in Hoffman Estates which was the former AT&T headquarters.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Evening sun reflects on plastic covering the floor for COVID reasons as men enter The Islamic Foundation of Villa Park Monday evening for traditional Ramadan prayers. Orange tape marks spots for each man spaced six feet apart.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Darlene Merchant, 100, of Lombard is interviewed before she donates blood. The Lombard woman has been donating blood since she was a teenager. She donated this time with Versiti Blood Centers of Illinois Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Lombard at the First Church of Lombard.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sandi's Fresh Flowers owner Sandi Andre, of West Chicago arranges flower bouquets at Wheaton's French market.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Sebastian Gluszak snags the jersey of Glenbard South's Kian Sandoval in a boys soccer game in Streamwood Monday evening, April 12, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Palatine resident Jason Sassorossi has a petition signed by 300 people for a dog park at Deer Grove Forest Preserve in Palatine. He has three dogs. Achilles, left, and Hector, right, are German shepherds and Luke is a Norwegian elkhound.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A woman and dog walk past some of the new daffodils planted by The River Corridor Foundation last fall at Mount St. Mary Park in St. Charles.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Matthew Perraud, of Mundelein gives blood at a drive sponsored by Versiti Blood Center of Illinois and School District 75, honoring Washington Elementary School teacher Kristen Meister, who is battling cancer, at the Mundelein School District 75 office at 470 N. Lake Street in Mundelein Thursday. Perraud's son plays on a middle school volleyball team with Meister's son.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Jo Cidulka flips over after colliding with Buffalo Grove's Shant Demirjian in the boys soccer MSL championship game in Buffalo Grove Thursday, April 15, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Asya Golston, of Versiti draws blood from Darlene Merchant, 100, of Lombard. Merchant has been donating blood since she was a teenager, and donates again at a local drive with Versiti Blood Centers of Illinois Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Lombard at the First Church of Lombard. Merchant celebrates her 101st birthday Thursday April 15.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The ball is just out of reach for Glenbrook South's Jack Disano as Maine South's Justin Marques defends on the pass play during Friday's game in Glenview.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Glenbrook South High School boys swimming team jumps into the pool with the Illinois Swimming and Diving Association state championship trophy.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer