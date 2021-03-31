ENDORSEMENTS: A summary of our recommendations for the April 6 election
Updated 3/31/2021 8:39 PM
Early voting is under way in the April 6 election for school board and municipal offices. Here is a list of Herald endorsements in races of local interest. For the text of our published endorsement editorials, visit northbrookherald.com and glenviewherald.com.
Glenview village board: Gina DeBoni, Tim Doron, Adam Sidoti
Northbrook village president: Kathryn Ciesla
Northbrook village board: Muriel Collison, Joy Ebhomielen, Dan Pepoon
Glenbrook District 225 school board: Bruce Doughty, Peter Glowacki, Sonia Kim, Michelle Seguin
Glenview District 34 school board: Jim Baumstark, Katie Jones, Diane Stefani
