So many colors to see in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 10-16, 2020

Rick West | Staff Photographer

Julianna Martinez, center, checks out a commemorative copy of the plaque that was unveiled Tuesday renaming the Elgin Post Office in honor of her late husband, Marine Corporal Alex Martinez, an Elgin native, who lost his life in combat in Afghanistan. She is flanked by congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi to the left and her family members, Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain and state representative Anna Moeller to the right. Krishnamoorthi wrote bipartisan legislation to rename the post office the Corporal Alex Martinez Memorial Post Office Building. Martinez was the first serviceman from Elgin to die in combat operations since the 9/11 terrorist attack.