So many colors to see in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 10-16, 2020

There were school rallies, drive-through homecoming, pet trick-or-treating and lots of colorful leaves in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 10-16, 2020.
"Harry Pawter, an eight-year old Yorkshire terrier belonging to Denise and Adrian Brigham of Streamwood, rolls through the annual Doggy Trick-or-Treat event hosted by the Mundelein Park District in the Barefoot Bay parking lot Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Neighborhood families stop on their evening walk to see the home of Zachary and Andrea Sage at 714 Morton Street in Batavia. They have an interactive Halloween display and are collecting donations that will benefit two charities.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Alma Luna is among the first students to arrive at South Elgin High School for their first day of in-person learning in the transition program Thursday. The U-46 transition program serves students with special needs until their 22nd birthday and teaches independent living skills to prepare them for life, college, vocational programs and careers.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Members of the homecoming court wave to passing cars during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Left to right, seniors Kate Barry, Shannon Skinner and Hannah Wilson wave their banners during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The band plays during the drive-through homecoming parade at Libertyville High School Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Autumn Turner, of Round Lake tries to encourage "Athena," a 12-week old English Bull Mastiff, to try the obstacle course during the annual Doggy Trick-or-Treat event hosted by the Mundelein Park District in the Barefoot Bay parking lot Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Adler Arts Center student Macaire Everett works on a mural Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Libertyville in the vestibule entrance of the Church Street Parking Garage.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A crowd of about 100 people listened to speakers as Stevenson High School students, parents and supporters rally at the Lincolnshire school for a return to school on Monday, October 12, 2020. One of the speakers was Dr. Mani Mahdavian, an SHS parent and a Des Plaines gastroenterologist.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People show their signs to an overhead drone as Stevenson High School students, parents and supporters rally at the Lincolnshire school for a return to school on Monday, October 12, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson High School students, parents and supporters rally at the Lincolnshire school for a return to school on Monday, October 12, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jason Dvorak, an AP Psychology teacher at Fremd High School in Palatine, is the subject of the Daily Herald's October Top Teacher feature.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Julianna Martinez, center, checks out a commemorative copy of the plaque that was unveiled Tuesday renaming the Elgin Post Office in honor of her late husband, Marine Corporal Alex Martinez, an Elgin native, who lost his life in combat in Afghanistan. She is flanked by congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi to the left and her family members, Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain and state representative Anna Moeller to the right. Krishnamoorthi wrote bipartisan legislation to rename the post office the Corporal Alex Martinez Memorial Post Office Building. Martinez was the first serviceman from Elgin to die in combat operations since the 9/11 terrorist attack.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Hercules Gallery of Hair in Downtown Aurora is part of the transformation into "Sugar Skull City" for 30 days in honor of the Mexican tradition, Day of the Dead. Storefronts will be decorated with festive displays, virtual activities will be available online, merchants will offer Day of the Dead-themed items for sale, and a scavenger hunt will take visitors through the downtown area.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Like several homes in the neighborhood, the Halloween display at 502 S. Second Street in West Dundee is entertaining.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A leaf lies on a sidewalk in Geneva after dropping from a nearby tree. The contrast of the yellow leaf on the red pavement is what caught my eye.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
An unidentified fisherman watches his line on the Fox River at Ferson Creek Park Wednesday October 14, 2020 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The woolly mammoth statue in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda is surrounded by fall colors.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A walker checks out the fall colors on the trees in Busse Woods off Elk Grove Road.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A maple tree is seen through a three-pane window on a door in Crystal Lake.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Trees display fall colors on the northeast side of Mundelein recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A maple leaf stuck in a chain-link fence pops with color in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Marisa Marton, wipes away a tear as her husband Adam talks about their son Andrew before the start of a Memorial Golf Outing at Palatine Hills Golf Course & Clubhouse for the sixteen-year-old who died earlier this year.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Golfers on the Randall Oaks Golf Course in West Dundee Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
COVID19 testing at Arlington International Racecourse Friday October 16, 2020 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer