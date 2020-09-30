Three boys, woman charged with Wheaton robbery

A Westmont woman and three boys are charged with robbing two people at gunpoint near Wheaton College in Wheaton.

Mikayla Jawor, 22, of the 6700 block of Tudor Lane, was released Wednesday morning on a personal-recognizance bond. The boys, whose ages were not listed, were released to their parents.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office, the robbery happened at 6:23 p.m. Authorities say the boys approached several victims and took cannabis wax; one of the boys was armed with a gun, which proved later to be an air-powered pellet pistol.

The boys left in a vehicle driven by Jawor, authorities said. The vehicle was stopped by a Carol Stream police officer.

All four defendants face a charge of aggravated robbery -- dangerous weapon or firearm, a Class 1 felony. The boys are also charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony.

Jawor's next court appearance is Nov. 5. The boys have individual court dates of Nov. 2, Oct. 19 and Oct. 28.

The news release did not list the hometowns of the boys.