Images: Through the Film Magnifier: Blue Room Ballroom, Choo Choo Diner, Carlton Fisk, Mike Ditka and more.

Updated 9/8/2020 10:33 AM
See vintage Daily Herald photos of the Blue Room Ballroom in Elgin, the Choo Choo Diner, Carlton Fisk, Mike Ditka and more in our latest Through the Film Magnifier gallery.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 38,880, Dave Tonge photo: Couples dancing the night away at the Blue Room ballroom in Elgin in January of 1976.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 35,681, Mike Seeling photo: The action got pretty rough during the roller derby event at Forest View High School in Arlington Heights in April of 1975
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 35,681, Mike Seeling photo: The fans and announcers were excited as they watch the action during the roller derby event at Forest View High School in Arlington Heights in April of 1975.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 35,681, Mike Seeling photo: "Dirty David" Arndt takes his roller derby opponent to the rail during race at Forest View High School in Arlington Heights in April of 1975.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 57,710, Dave Tonge photo: Former Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk angers question in Chicago after announcing he plans to sign with the White Sox. He is flanked by Sox owners Jerry Reinsdorf, left and Eddie Einhorn in March of 1981.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 61,601, Charles Cherney photo: new Bears head coach Mike Ditka meets the Chicago Media on January 20, 1982 after signing a three-year contract. Ditka promised the Bears would become a team that the fans could be proud of and said they would win the Central Division in 1982.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 38,895, Dom Najolia photo: Cafeteria workers at Buffalo Grove High School dressed in Bicentennial clothing in January of 1976.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 5,326, Tom Grieger photo: Rolling Meadows firefighters a the scene of an airplane crash in Rolling Meadows in November of 1966.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 57,515, Mike Seeling photo: The hostages held in Iran are free after 444 days, so students at North School in Des Plaines set free 52 yellow balloons, bearing the hostages' names, during a special ceremony a the school in January of 1981.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 57,515, Mike Seeling photo: The hostages held in Iran are free after 444 days, so students at North School in Des Plaines set free 52 yellow balloons, bearing the hostages' names and celebrated their release during a special ceremony a the school in January of 1981.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 38,914, Dom Najolia photo: The Swami Rama lectured to members of the Lotus Yoga Center in Mount Prospect in January of 1976. Swami Rama is the spiritual leader and founder of the Himalayan Institute and believes the people should take a few minutes each day to meditate to bring their mind and body and all of life's conflicts into balance.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 38,835, Dave Tonge photo: Doris Moran, left, tutors Alicia Belog, who is learning to speak English in Des Plaines in January of 1976. Volunteers at the Des Plaines Library used the Laubach method when they said made it easier to learn the English language.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 38,835, Dave Tonge photo: Hee Jung, from Korea, take part in an English language class at the Des Plaines Library in January of 1976.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 62,449, Mike Seeling photo: It may look like a typical diner, but The Choo Choo Restaurant, seen here in March of 1982, is a bit of a landmark in downtown Des Plaines. Fro 31 years, patrons have had their food brought to them by a model train.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 62,449, Mike Seeling photo: As the Lionel train chugs by 2-year-old Justin Schwartz of Schaumburg reacts for his hot dog lunch in March of 1982 in Des Plaines. Original owners Names and Marilyn Ballowe installed the train at the suggestion of James' brother, a model train hobbyist.
