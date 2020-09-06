Fast bees and slow turtles are part of The Week in Pictures

 

Bees, turtles, sunflowers and people trying to encourage togetherness in the pandemic were part of Daily Herald photographers targets last week in The Week in Pictures photo gallery.

Jeff Bocek, Senior Animal Care Specialist Brookfield Zoo, left, and Dan Thompson, DuPage County Forest Preserve District Ecologist release some of the endangered Blanding's turtles that were reared at Brookfield Zoo and released into the wild as part of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County's "Head-Start" Wednesday September 2, 2020 in a secluded wetland in DuPage County.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Marcela Fierros, right, holds a photo of her son Elias Valdez, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Glenview Police Department, during a protest over the release to home confinement of the suspect in his killing.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
A man wears a IATSE Labor Union T-shirt to represent theatrical stage employees as the Allstate Arena is lit with red lights Tuesday night to raise awareness of the COVID-19 devastation on the entertainment industry.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Frank C. Whiteley School physical education teacher Andrea Rodino holds a yoga virtual class with her students.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Willie Pilipauskas, a 31-year-old professional beekeeper, looks over a tray of bees and honey at his family's home in Lake Villa. The village is trying to remove the bees. aPilipauskas says he's had the bees at the home for around 20 years and the neighbors have never complained.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Willie Pilipauskas, right, and his father, Dave, check on the bee crates behind their Lake Villa home Friday morning. Village officials are trying to have the bees moved.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Georgia Nelson, of Palatine paints her Peace Pole, a concept started by Courtney Murphy, 17, of Palatine. The poles hold messages of Peace that will be placed throughout the town of Palatine.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Brandon Wunderle grinds down a piece for a furnace at Bantam Built, a tiny homebuilder, in Elgin Thursday. They have to custom make or adapt many parts to fit their scale of building.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Val Dallesasse holds a bouquet of flowers as she talks with friends on her 75th wedding anniversary at her and husband Rudy's St. Charles home Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Geoff Slagh, of Wildwood pics out a selection of sunflowers from the Geneva Lakes Produce stand at Wednesday's Grayslake Farmers Market along Center Street.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Sydney Plant, 12th grade, engages in an activity that was recently added to the blacktop surface at Cove School in Northbrook recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Clockwise from left, Vivian Hinojosa, eighth grade, Liam Keys, seventh grade, and Joseph Dadan, eighth grade, work with co-teachers Elenna Reyes and Brendan Jacobi outdoors at Cove School in Northbrook recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Pastor Jay Moses, of Hope Presbyterian looks at recent vandalism at the church in Wheaton. A white Wheaton church's attempts to show solidarity with the African American community through Black Lives Matter signs have been met with repeated acts of vandalism that church officials view as hate crimes.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dan Thompson, DuPage County Forest Preserve District Ecologist talks to the media about the endangered Blanding's turtles that were reared at Brookfield Zoo and released into the wild as part of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County's "Head-Start" Wednesday September 2, 2020 in a secluded wetland in DuPage County.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pete and Kay Stenberg, from Crown Point, Indiana relax between races at Arlington Park Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Former Downers Grove resident Evan Baird, 22, uses jumping stilts to wow the crowd at the Harvester Place memory care center in Burr Ridge. Baird has been interested in gymnastics since the age of three and wanted to audition for the circus but COVID-19 interfered with his plans. His famous trick is to jump over a person like volunteer Carole Considine, executive director of Harvester Place in Burr Ridge.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Despite being on the autism spectrum and living with anxiety and other emotional issues, Brandon Waller is the best runner on the Palatine High School cross country team. He won this race against Prospect Wednesday at Palatine High School.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
