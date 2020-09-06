Fast bees and slow turtles are part of The Week in Pictures
Bees, turtles, sunflowers and people trying to encourage togetherness in the pandemic were part of Daily Herald photographers targets last week in The Week in Pictures photo gallery.
Jeff Bocek, Senior Animal Care Specialist Brookfield Zoo, left, and Dan Thompson, DuPage County Forest Preserve District Ecologist release some of the endangered Blanding's turtles that were reared at Brookfield Zoo and released into the wild as part of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County's "Head-Start" Wednesday September 2, 2020 in a secluded wetland in DuPage County.
Frank C. Whiteley School physical education teacher Andrea Rodino holds a yoga virtual class with her students.
Willie Pilipauskas, a 31-year-old professional beekeeper, looks over a tray of bees and honey at his family's home in Lake Villa. The village is trying to remove the bees. aPilipauskas says he's had the bees at the home for around 20 years and the neighbors have never complained.
Pastor Jay Moses, of Hope Presbyterian looks at recent vandalism at the church in Wheaton. A white Wheaton church's attempts to show solidarity with the African American community through Black Lives Matter signs have been met with repeated acts of vandalism that church officials view as hate crimes.
Dan Thompson, DuPage County Forest Preserve District Ecologist talks to the media about the endangered Blanding's turtles that were reared at Brookfield Zoo and released into the wild as part of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County's "Head-Start" Wednesday September 2, 2020 in a secluded wetland in DuPage County.
Former Downers Grove resident Evan Baird, 22, uses jumping stilts to wow the crowd at the Harvester Place memory care center in Burr Ridge. Baird has been interested in gymnastics since the age of three and wanted to audition for the circus but COVID-19 interfered with his plans. His famous trick is to jump over a person like volunteer Carole Considine, executive director of Harvester Place in Burr Ridge.
