Fast bees and slow turtles are part of The Week in Pictures

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Former Downers Grove resident Evan Baird, 22, uses jumping stilts to wow the crowd at the Harvester Place memory care center in Burr Ridge. Baird has been interested in gymnastics since the age of three and wanted to audition for the circus but COVID-19 interfered with his plans. His famous trick is to jump over a person like volunteer Carole Considine, executive director of Harvester Place in Burr Ridge.