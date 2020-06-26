'This is like normal': Suburbs move into Phase 4 of reopening plan

Restaurants can begin serving customers indoors. Museums and movie theaters are reopening with limited occupancy. People can visit zoos, work out at gyms and gather in groups of 50 or less.

Suburban residents have been given the green light today to resume various social and recreational activities -- with restrictions -- as the state moves into Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Wearing a mask, server Armondo Segura brings out a tray of breakfast food at The Original Granny's in Wheeling as the restaurant opened Friday for indoor dining.

For customers of The Original Granny's, the first order of business was dining inside the Wheeling restaurant on a rainy Friday morning for the first time in months.

Ben Kelle of Mount Prospect and his daughter, Lisa Kelle, were among the first to revisit the neighborhood favorite for a hearty breakfast.

"We always loved Granny's so we come here quite often," Ben said. "This is like normal."​

"We're not adjusting to the new normalcy, we want the old normalcy," Lisa added.

Returning to work for the first time since March, server Donna Larson of Palatine said she was surprised by the feeling of newness that accompanied the long-anticipated day.​

"It means getting my legs back under me," she said laughing. "I'm nervous. I feel like a rookie. I've been doing this for 30 years."​

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Server Donna Larson carries a plate of food to a table at The Original Granny's in Wheeling.

The Phase 4 benchmark has been achieved through the reduction of average daily COVID-19 infections and the availability of hospital beds, among other metrics. But health experts urge caution as residents enjoy their newfound freedoms.

Capacities are capped, masks are encouraged and other social distancing protocols remain in effect.

At The Original Granny's, every other booth has to be closed to ensure 50% capacity and 6-foot separation between parties, General Manager Peter Kastanis said. Servers are bringing a fresh cup with every beverage refill, as well.

"It's bittersweet for the business, but at least we know we're keeping people healthy," he said.

While he hopes the restaurant will spring back to full capacity in Phase 5, Kastanis said, the pandemic brought about several changes that will be permanent, such as the availability of seasonal outdoor seating and the frequency of completely disinfecting each table.​

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Peter Valenziano, center, Terey Gallagher, left, and Ann D'Amour wait to dine inside a restaurant for the first time in months as Illinois moves into Phase 4 of its reopening plan.

Peter Valenziano, Terey Gallagher and Ann D'Amour of Arlington Heights said they've been coming to the restaurant for years and took advantage of the outdoor dining made available during Phase 3. But to sit inside again was a step forward.​

"It feels wonderful, especially with the rain out there," Gallagher said.​

D'Amour added, "It's good to see our waitress again, because we missed people."

Business at the 39-year-old restaurant dropped about 80% the first month of the shutdown, even though carryout service was still available, Kastanis said.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Calvin Mims of Homewood and Elisia Nava of Wheeling eat breakfast inside The Original Granny's in Wheeling. The state moved Friday into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, which allows customers to dine indoors for the first time in months.

Through social media and mass marketing -- of which the village of Wheeling itself played a significant role -- business jumped back up to 50% of the norm in the second month. But the introduction of outdoor and now limited indoor dining is continuing to restore business.

All 16 of the employees that were working at the restaurant in mid-March also are expected back within the next few days.

"I love this place," Larson said. "It's like family here."